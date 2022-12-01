World AIDS Day 2022: HIV AIDS affects childbirth? | Myths Debunked

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World AIDS Day 2022: 5 debunked myths

World AIDS Day 2022: HIV has been associated with stigma and false information and all of this has led to fear. There are several existing myths about this virus, and it's necessary to know about the HIV epidemic. Here are some misconceptions and assumptions about HIV that have forced people who live with it to lead a difficult life.

Myth 1: You can tell someone by looking at them they are HIV positive

Truth: Physical appearance cannot reveal if a person is HIV positive or not.

2) Myth 2: HIV only affects certain sexual orientations

This is NOT TRUE. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are some reasons for increasing a person's chance of developing HIV:

1) Anal or vaginal intercourse without protection.

2) Having another STI, such as syphilis, herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhoea, or bacterial vaginosis.

3. When injecting drugs, sharing contaminated needles, syringes, and other injecting equipment along with drug solutions.

4) Getting extremely contaminated injections, blood transfusions, and tissue transplants.

5) Procedures involving sterile cutting or piercing.

6) Injuries involving accidental needle sticks, including those suffered by health care providers.

3) Myth 3: HIV AIDS affects childbirth

According to health experts, HIV does not affect fertility and childbirth for women who receive appropriate and adequate treatment. However, if you are not taking proper medications while pregnant, it can result in mother-to-child transmission (MTCT).

4) Myth 4: If you’re on PrEP, you are not supposed to use condoms

Health experts said that PrEP does not decrease the risk of other STDs. So, they should continue to advocate for both PrEP and the appropriate use of condoms.

5) Myth 5: If both partners are HIV-positive, no need to use condoms

Do not skip using condoms because you can contract other STIs like gonorrhea, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, syphilis, or even herpes.

