World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: History, significance, theme, quotes & everything you need to know

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022

World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on May 18 each year. It is also known as the HIV Vaccine Awareness Day. This year the day will be celebrated on Wednesday to spread awareness about Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and the importance of its immunization. The day highlights the crucial necessity for preventive HIV vaccine research. It is also dedicated to expressing gratefulness towards the volunteers, community members, health professionals, and scientists working together to find a safe and effective preventive HIV vaccine.

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: History & Significance

The first ever World HIV Vaccine Awareness Day was celebrated around the world in the year 1998. The idea of HIV Vaccine Awareness Day came into existence from a commencement speech delivered by then US President Bill Clinton at Morgan State University on 18 May 1997. Clinton had emphasized in his speech that only a really effective and preventive HIV vaccine can contain and eradicate the fatal disease. He said that, "only a truly effective, preventive HIV vaccine can limit and eventually eliminate the threat of AIDS," as noted by HIVinfo website.

He appealed to the world to develop an AIDS vaccine within the next decade by effective use of science and technology. Since then, World AIDS Vaccine Day is celebrated every year on 18 May to mark the anniversary of Clinton's speech.

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022 has not been announced yet. It will be released the leading body. The day is celebrated with a different theme each year. World AIDS Vaccine Day theme last year was 'Global solidarity, shared responsibility.'

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: Quotes