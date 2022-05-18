Wednesday, May 18, 2022
     
World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: History, significance, theme, quotes & everything you need to know

World AIDS Vaccine Day is celebrated each year to raise awareness about the importance of HIV vaccinations in preventing HIV infection and AIDS. Read on to know history, significance, theme, quotes and other details about this day.

Prerna Yadav Written by: Prerna Yadav
New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2022 9:14 IST
World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022
World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022

World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on May 18 each year. It is also known as the HIV Vaccine Awareness Day. This year the day will be celebrated on Wednesday to spread awareness about Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and the importance of its immunization. The day highlights the crucial necessity for preventive HIV vaccine research. It is also dedicated to expressing gratefulness towards the volunteers, community members, health professionals, and scientists working together to find a safe and effective preventive HIV vaccine. 

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: History & Significance 

The first ever World HIV Vaccine Awareness Day was celebrated around the world in the year 1998. The idea of HIV Vaccine Awareness Day came into existence from a commencement speech delivered by then US President Bill Clinton at Morgan State University on 18 May 1997. Clinton had emphasized in his speech that only a really effective and preventive HIV vaccine can contain and eradicate the fatal disease. He said that, "only a truly effective, preventive HIV vaccine can limit and eventually eliminate the threat of AIDS," as noted by HIVinfo website.

He appealed to the world to develop an AIDS vaccine within the next decade by effective use of science and technology. Since then, World AIDS Vaccine Day is celebrated every year on 18 May to mark the anniversary of Clinton's speech. 

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: Theme 

The theme for World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022 has not been announced yet. It will be released the leading body. The day is celebrated with a different theme each year. World AIDS Vaccine Day theme last year was 'Global solidarity, shared responsibility.'

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022: Quotes

  1. "Give a child love, laughter, and peace, not AIDS." - Nelson Mandela
  2. "The AIDS virus is not more powerful than God."- Marianne Williamson
  3. "I'm a firm believer that education is the most efficient tool we have to make people aware and make our children aware and to protect them from the scourge of the century, which is Aids." – Shakira.
  4. "It is bad enough that people are dying of Aids, but no one should die of ignorance." – Elizabeth Taylor.
  5. "HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug: Heaven knows they need it.” – Princess Diana.
