Why is anxiety and depression increasing among youths at 25? Know symptoms and preventive measures

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Why is anxiety and depression increasing among youths?

Nowadays, the problem of stress is becoming more serious among the youth. This stress makes them restless. Due to this, youth are becoming victims of depression at an early age. Especially the working youth, i.e., those who are employed, have very little patience, dedication, and passion for work. They start getting stressed over small things. Similar figures have come to light in a recent study. In which 90 percent of the young employees of 25 years of age were found to be restless. Due to this, many times thoughts of harming themselves start coming to their mind.

The report says that 67 percent of young workers above the age of 45 are suffering from anxiety and depression. A large number of these people are being counseled. These people are counseled for mental health, to fight challenges, and to find solutions to them. If reports are to be believed, the risk of suicide has increased in the last few years. At the same time, health-related problems have increased by 15 percent among employees working in offices.

The most worrying thing is that 59 percent of these people have been seen to tend to harm themselves in some way or the other. In the survey, symptoms of severe depression were seen in about 30 percent of the people. More than 30% of the people were found to be conscious about getting out of anxiety and depression. At the same time, the risk of suicide was found to be high in 30% of the people.

Symptoms of anxiety and depression

Increased irritabilityG

Getting very angry

Behavioral changes

Lack of interest in work

Running away from people

Cry over small things

Difficulty in eating food

How to prevent anxiety and depression?

If you want to avoid stress and depression, then first of all, adopt a healthy lifestyle. It is very important to get good sleep to avoid mental health problems. Many disorders can be cured by sleeping for 6–8 hours at night. You should include nutritious food and things of your choice in your diet. Take the help of yoga and meditation to avoid stress and depression. Do some fitness activities daily. If needed, take a break from work for a few days and spend time with family and friends. Do share your feelings with someone.

ALSO READ: Protect your liver from damage in these ways, know signs and symptoms