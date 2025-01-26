Protect your liver from damage in these ways, know signs and symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Protect your liver from damage in these ways

The liver is one of the most important organs of our body. It performs hundreds of important bodily functions. Especially it removes waste from the body and detoxifies it completely. But when the liver starts getting damaged, it is not able to work according to the needs of your body. When the liver is weak, there is no appetite, vomiting occurs, and weakness is felt all the time. If the liver is damaged for a long time, the risk of serious diseases like liver cirrhosis also increases.

Let us tell you that when there is a problem in the liver, some such signs start appearing in the beginning. By identifying which, you can save the liver from getting damaged. Let us know what symptoms are seen when the liver is damaged and how to make it healthy.

Make the liver healthy like this:

Improve your diet: The biggest reason behind any serious disease is poor eating habits. In such a situation, improve your diet. Include foods like beetroot, turmeric, leafy greens, and garlic to support liver detox. Keep your body hydrated: The more water you drink, the more hydrated your body will be, and to promote cleansing, drink plenty of water with lemon. Stay away from stress. Stress and overthinking ruin the body. So keep stress to a minimum; practice yoga or meditation to reduce stress. Avoid alcohol: If you have been diagnosed with liver disease, you should abstain from alcohol. Avoid alcohol, processed foods, and sugary drinks to reduce the load on the liver.

Symptoms of liver damage:

Yellowing of the skin or eyes

Constant fatigue

Stomach bloating

Pain in the right upper abdomen and right shoulder

Frequent nausea

poor digestion

Darkening of urine color

Loss of appetite

