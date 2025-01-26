Drinking tea and coffee in paper cups is good or bad for health, know what experts say

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Drinking tea and coffee in paper cups is good or bad?

In winter, people consume a lot of tea and coffee. Now people have started using disposable cups for tea and coffee. People believe that disposable paper cups are good for health. But doctors have an opposite opinion. Experts believe many types of chemicals and plastics are used to make paper cups, which are very dangerous for our health. In this regard, we talked to Dr. Amit Upadhyay, Senior Consultant Hematologist and Oncologist at PSRI Hospital, New Delhi. The doctor is telling us how dangerous a paper cup is for health and what we should use instead of it.

Paper cups are harmful to health

We usually use cups made of paper to drink tea and coffee. But let us tell you, if the cup is made of paper, then water or any liquid will not be able to stay in it. In such a situation, for waterproofing, the inside of the cup is coated with ultra-thin plastic, which we call microplastics. Microplastics are very much in discussion these days because they can be very harmful to our health. When we pour any hot drink, like coffee or hot water, into these cups, very small particles of microplastic start coming out of this layer. These particles are so small that they can be seen only with a microscope, but they are extremely harmful to our health. Slowly, these particles start dissolving in the drink from the cup.

There are thousands of microplastic particles in a paper cup

IIT Kharagpur did a study a few years ago that found that a paper cup can contain about 20,000 to 25,000 microplastic particles if a hot drink is kept in it for 15 minutes. These particles can enter our bodies and cause serious diseases like hormonal imbalance and even cancer.

What is the better option?

In such a situation, keeping your health in mind, you should avoid using paper cups as much as possible. Instead, use porcelain or stainless steel cups. If you are drinking tea or coffee outside, a clay kulhar is one of the best options. Or always keep cups with you that can be used again and again. This will be more beneficial not only for the environment but also for our health.

