Alia Bhatt's dietician reveals effective ways to control diabetes and prevent sugar spikes

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Alia Bhatt's dietician shares ways to control diabetes

Diabetes is called a silent killer. This is a disease that slowly damages the body from the inside. Spiking sugar in diabetes has a bad effect on the heart, liver, kidneys, and other organs. Therefore, you have to avoid sugar increasing and falling suddenly. You can control sugar by adopting a diet and balanced lifestyle. For this, you should consult a doctor. At the same time, actress Alia Bhatt's dietician, Dr Siddhant Bhargava, has shared a video on social media and given easy tips to control sugar. Due to this, your blood sugar level will not be high or low suddenly. In this way, you can easily control sugar.

According to dieticians, the more your sugar spikes, the more bad effect it will have on your organs. A diabetic patient has to avoid these sugar ups and downs. For this, make these 4 changes in diet and lifestyle.

Eat millets: Include as many millets as possible in your diet. Avoid wheat and rice as much as possible. Include jowar, bajra, and ragi flour and these grains in their place. Their glycemic index is quite low. Which protects the diabetic patient from sugar spikes. Eat this when you crave sweets: Diabetes patients often crave sweets. If this ever happens, you should eat sweets only when you are full. Try to eat things containing natural sugar. Eat some fiber food before eating sweets. This will not suddenly increase the sugar level. Avoid only carbs: Do not eat only carbs in your diet. Like poha, upma, roti, rice, or idli. Do take a protein source with this food. For which eat curd, paneer, chicken, or egg? Apart from this, include a fat source like nuts in your diet. 15 minutes of walking after meals: Diabetic patients should walk for 15 minutes after every meal. Especially after big meals like breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you should walk for 15 minutes. This can reduce your sugar spike to a great extent.

ALSO READ: Amla is beneficial in controlling diabetes as it absorbs sugar from blood; know ways to consume