Which age group is more likely at risk of type 1 diabetes? Know its causes and early symptoms

India has seen a rapid surge in diabetes cases over the past decade, largely attributed to lifestyle changes. With two distinct types – Type 1 and Type 2, understanding the differences between them is crucial. Let's explore the causes and key distinctions between these two forms of diabetes.

What is type 1 diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic disease in which the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas are destroyed, making the body unable to produce insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps your body cells use glucose to provide energy. The body gets glucose from the food you eat. Insulin's job is to carry glucose from the blood to your body's cells. When there is sufficient glucose in the cells, your liver and muscle tissue store excess glucose as glycogen, which the body uses for energy.

In type 1 diabetes, your body cannot store glucose due to a lack of insulin. Glucose from food cannot get into your cells, causing the amount of glucose in the blood to increase significantly. High blood glucose increases the risk of many diseases.

What is type 2 diabetes?

While in type 2 diabetes, the cells do not respond properly to insulin. Even though there are adequate levels of the hormone, the body fights to move glucose from the blood into the cells. Eventually the body may stop making enough insulin. Type 2 diabetes can be dangerous in the long run.

Which age group of people is at risk of type 1 diabetes?

According to health studies, the risk of type 1 diabetes is most likely to occur in young age. The risk of type 1 diabetes is highest in young people of 4 to 7 years and 10 to 14 years. If we talk about its causes, then genetic factors, i.e., someone in the family having diabetes, coming into contact with a virus, and, in some cases, environmental factors also come to the fore. Many researchers have stated that people living in cold places have a higher risk of type 1 diabetes.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes

Frequent urination

Feeling very thirsty

Feeling more hungry

not healing from an injury

Decreasing eyesight

Feeling tired and weak

Weight loss for no apparent reason

