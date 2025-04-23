Which diseases can be caused due to Vitamin D deficiency? Expert shares how to protect yourself Know the health risks linked to vitamin D deficiency and learn expert tips on how to protect yourself. Find out which diseases can be caused by low vitamin D levels and how to maintain optimal health.

New Delhi:

The modern lifestyle, characterised by limited sun exposure, has led to a rapid rise in vitamin D deficiency. Initially overlooked, this issue can have profound effects on the body over time. Health experts warn that ignoring vitamin D deficiency can be detrimental, potentially leading to severe diseases. According to Dr Sunil Chaudhary, Associate Director and Head of Orthopaedics at Asian Hospital, vitamin D is a crucial nutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining not just bone health but overall bodily well-being.

What is the role of vitamin D?

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium and phosphate, which is essential for maintaining strong bones, teeth, and muscles. Apart from this, it also strengthens the immune system.

Diseases caused by vitamin D deficiency

Osteoporosis and bone weakness: Vitamin D deficiency reduces calcium absorption in the body, leading to weakened bones and an increased risk of fractures.

Rickets (in children): This disease in children causes deformed bones. This condition is caused by a severe deficiency of vitamin D.

Osteomalacia (in adults): This disease affects adults, causing bone pain and muscle weakness.

Muscle pain and fatigue: Feeling tired and having muscle pain even without much exertion can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency.

Weakness of the immune system : Vitamin D deficiency reduces immunity, which can lead to frequent colds or other infections.

Depression and mood disorders: Vitamin D is also related to mental health. Its deficiency can cause mood swings, anxiety and depression.

Heart diseases: According to research, deficiency of vitamin D can increase the risk of heart diseases.

Diabetes risk : Some studies have found that vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Hair fall: Vitamin D deficiency can also be one reason for continuous hair fall.

Autoimmune diseases: Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis, etc.

How to protect yourself?

Get some sun exposure: Most people today protect themselves from the sun, which prevents the body from producing vitamin D naturally. Everyone should get 15-20 minutes of morning sun exposure at least 3-4 times a week. Staying in the sun for 20-30 minutes between 7 and 10 a.m. is a natural source of vitamin D.

Improvement in diet : Include foods like eggs, fish, milk, curd, cheese, and mushrooms in the diet.

Supplements : If a deficiency is found in the medical examination, then vitamin D supplements can be taken on the advice of the doctor. Also, vitamin D should be checked regularly, especially for those people who spend more time in the office or at home. If this deficiency is fulfilled in time, many serious diseases can be avoided.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)