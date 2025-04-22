Follow this morning habit to soak in Vitamin D naturally; know ways to overcome its deficiency Boost your Vitamin D levels naturally with a simple morning habit. Know how morning sunlight can strengthen bones and improve overall health. Learn effective ways to overcome Vitamin D deficiency.

India's diverse seasons once dictated our diets and nutrient intake, but modern lifestyle changes have taken a toll on our health. Urbanisation and indoor living have led to a widespread Vitamin D deficiency, especially in cities. To combat this and build strong bones, try a simple morning habit: soak up natural sunlight. This daily practice can provide your body with essential Vitamin D, promoting overall health and well-being. Take half an hour of sunlight in the morning.

Make sure to sit in the sun for half an hour every morning. Sitting in the sun will provide the body with natural vitamin D. Our body starts producing vitamin D on its own when exposed to the sun. This means that by taking just half an hour of sunlight, you will not need to take vitamin D pills throughout your life. However, the best way to get vitamin D from the sun is to wear as few clothes as possible, i.e., let the skin come in contact with the sun as much as possible.

What time of day does sunlight provide vitamin D?

It is not that you can sit in the sun anytime, and your body will get vitamin D. For vitamin D, you have to take sun till 8 am in summer. In winters, the sun rises late, so you can take sun till 9 am. This will provide vitamin D to the body. Sunlight after this can be harmful for the body.

How to overcome vitamin D deficiency?

To fulfil the deficiency of vitamin D in the body, include certain foods in your diet. Vitamin D is found in cow's milk. Make sure to include dairy products in your diet. Plant-based foods such as mushrooms, whole grains, cereals, eggs, and orange juice are rich in vitamin D. You can increase the intake of these things in your diet.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

