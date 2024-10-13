Using Ginger in THESE ways can reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides, know method

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Using Ginger in 2 ways can reduce bad cholesterol

Due to a bad lifestyle, people are falling prey to many diseases nowadays. Which also includes life-threatening diseases like heart attack and stroke. The big risk of heart attack and stroke arises due to increased cholesterol in the body. To avoid this, many such things can be included in the diet, which starts controlling cholesterol. Ginger is also an effective Ayurvedic recipe for reducing cholesterol. Yes, bad cholesterol can be reduced by consuming ginger in 2 ways. It also reduces triglycerides. Know how to use ginger to reduce cholesterol?

Cholesterol in the body is a waxy sticky substance, which is found in two forms. One is good cholesterol and the other is bad cholesterol. When the amount of bad cholesterol in the body starts increasing, it gets deposited in the veins. This causes the arteries to get blocked and the blood supply gets affected. When the veins get blocked, the risk of fatal diseases like heart attack and stroke increases. Therefore, if you want to keep the body healthy, it is important to keep cholesterol under control.

Ginger to reduce bad cholesterol

Ginger contains an element called gingerol which reduces bad cholesterol. Ginger contains a hypolipidemic agent which reduces cholesterol and improves lipid profile. Eating ginger increases the level of good cholesterol in the body. People who consume ginger have low triglycerides and LDL cholesterol levels. However, how you use ginger is also important.

1. Ginger water to lower cholesterol: Ginger water proves beneficial for reducing bad cholesterol. For this, soak a 1-inch piece of ginger in water before sleeping at night and drink the water on an empty stomach in the morning. By drinking ginger water like this daily, bad cholesterol can be reduced. It also reduces obesity.

2. Ginger and lemon tea for cholesterol: To reduce bad cholesterol, you can also drink ginger and lemon tea. For this, boil 1 cup of water in a pan. Now add some grated ginger to it. Boil the water for 10 minutes and then filter it. Now add half the lemon juice and if you want, add 1 teaspoon of honey. Drink this tea. If you want to add honey, add it only after the tea cools down a bit.

