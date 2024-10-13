Using THIS dry leaf can break Urate Crystals deposited in joints and expel them through urine, know how to use

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Using THIS dry leaf can break Urate Crystals

Deteriorating lifestyle like the consumption of alcohol, purine-rich foods, and sugary things increases the level of uric acid in the body rapidly. Most of the uric acid dissolves in the blood and passes out of the body through the kidneys through urine. When the body produces too much uric acid or is unable to excrete enough uric acid, it can cause gout, kidney stones, joint pain, and many serious health problems. In such a situation, apart from medicines, you can also try some home remedies to reduce uric acid. Bay leaves used in vegetables and biryani can also control uric acid. Let us tell you how bay leaves are beneficial in controlling uric acid.

Bay Leaves are beneficial in uric acid:

Bay leaves contain vitamins A and C as well as folic acid, which is beneficial for your health. They also have anti-oxidant properties and can help keep the kidneys healthy. Bay leaves have a diuretic effect, which helps in detoxifying the kidneys and keeping them healthy.

How to use Bay Leaves?

Uric acid can cause joint pain, kidney stones, and heart diseases. To control it, you can drink bay leaf tea. To make tea, wash 10-20 bay leaves. Put the washed bay leaves in three glasses of water in a pan. Boil it until one glass of water remains. Drink the tea warm twice a day. Eating foods and beverages rich in purines can also increase uric acid levels.

Bay Leaves are also effective in THESE problems:

Consuming bay leaves provides relief from respiratory problems like cough, flu, bronchitis, asthma, and influenza. Also, its consumption keeps the kidney health excellent. Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin C are found in abundance in bay leaves. All these vitamins strengthen the immune system. In such a situation, by regularly consuming bay leaves, you can boost the immunity of the body.

ALSO READ: Teeth can become sensitive between the age of 20 and 50, know its causes and treatment options