Teeth can become sensitive between the age of 20 and 50, know its causes and treatment options

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Teeth can become sensitive between age of 20 and 50

Sudden pain in the teeth, increased tingling, and cavity problems indicate tooth sensitivity. Actually, not taking care of oral hygiene (tips to maintain oral hygiene) proves to be the main reason for this problem. Just as it is necessary to take food regularly to keep the body healthy, similarly cleaning teeth at the right time is also a healthy habit. Due to not taking care of teeth, sensation starts to be felt as soon as anything hot or cold is eaten. This increases discomfort along with toothache. Let us know the reasons for tooth sensitivity ( oversensitive teeth) and also the ways to get relief from it.

According to the National Institute of Health, cases of teeth sensitivity are found in 10 to 30 percent of the population. Mostly people between the ages of 20 and 50 suffer from this problem, in the number of women is higher.

What is Hypersensitivity in teeth?

Hypersensitivity of teeth is a common dental problem. Due to this, one has to face pain and tingling in the teeth. The layer of teeth is soft, which helps to protect the enamel. But consuming acidic beverages and foods and excessive use of mouthwash (side effects of mouthwash) damages the enamel and it starts to wear off. Its effect is seen on the nerves. Enamel keeps the teeth shiny and strong. But due to its damage, dental problems start increasing.

Causes of Teeth Sensitivity:

Consumption of acidic foods and berries: People who consume too much acidic food and drinks, their teeth' colour, shine, and layers start getting damaged. This damages the enamel and the teeth become sensitive. Apart from this, consuming excessively processed food also starts damaging the teeth. Acidity problem: People who have acidity problems often have to face dental problems. The saliva of people suffering from gastritis becomes acidic and the pH level starts getting affected. Its effect starts showing on the teeth, which harms the sensitivity. Deep bite problem: Deep bite damages the layer of teeth. Patients who have the problem of deep bite i.e. if the upper teeth are touching the gums, then it comes under the category of deep bite. Due to this, the teeth rub against each other, which damages the enamel. People who are suffering from this problem must get their teeth checked regularly.

Treatment for Teeth Sensitivity:

Use a mouthguard: Use a mouthguard to prevent tooth sensitivity. This reduces the pressure on the teeth and nerves. This helps maintain proper tooth structure and can help prevent pain and tingling in the jaw

Fluoride-containing dental products are effective: Use fluoride-containing mouth rinses to maintain daily dental hygiene and oral hygiene. Also, use fluoride-containing toothpaste. This helps maintain the strength of teeth and prevents tooth sensitivity.

Try a saltwater rinse: To get rid of pain, infection, and tingling, gargling with salt water can help prevent toothache. Apart from relieving pain, it also reduces the risk of mouth ulcers. Apart from this, acidic saliva which damages teeth due to acidity can also be avoided.

Drink green tea: Green tea contains catechins which are rich in anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce gum inflammation, bad breath, and bleeding. Consume it daily to prevent gum bacteria from growing.

(This article is for general information. Please consult a doctor for personalized advice before opting for any remedy).

ALSO READ: Kept 9-days long fast of Navratri? Be aware of THESE 5 potential health issues, know home remedies to cure