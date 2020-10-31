Image Source : INSTAGRAM Try these 5 foods to control your blood sugar levels

Diet is an important factor for diabetics and they need to have certain quantity and types of foods to maintain their blood sugar levels. Therefore, if you are suffering with the issue of diabetes, don't worry here we are with a list of 5 types of foods which will help and keep your blood sugar levels normal.

Oatmeal

A bowl full of oatmeal can be very useful for diabetes patients and is super easy to store in your fridge. This meal can help reduce the glucose as well as insulin responses post having food. It can even help in increasing your insulin sensitivity while maintaining the glycemic control.

Melons

Luckily, fruits like melons are now available. You will probably find this in your corner grocery shop, or you can order this online. This is a very nutritious fruit that can regulate blood sugar levels.

Eggs

These are nutritious and can keep you full for a longer time. It will also fulfill your protein requirement. The best thing about eggs is that you can store it for a long time.

Legumes

These contain fibre, complex carbs and protein. All these three nutrients are essential for a person with diabetes. So add a lot of beans, peas, chickpeas, and lentils to your diet.

Leafy Greens

Leafy green vegetables are extremely nutritious and low in calories. They’re also very low in digestible carbs, or carbs absorbed by the body, so they won’t significantly affect blood sugar levels. Spinach, kale and other leafy greens are good sources of many vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C which is an important mineral required by diabetic people.

