Swami Ramdev suggests effective ways to attain extreme fitness for athletes

It has been more than two months that the nation is under lockdown due to escalating coronavirus pandemic and people have been at home. The physical activities of the people have decreased during this time which has been affecting their health as well. While the government has decided to open the sports stadium, giving some relaxation in lockdown, not everybody has access to it. During this time, it is very important to maintain a fitness routine, especially for the athletes. Swami Ramdev, in a special show with India TV, suggests effective yoga asanas that will help you attain the extreme level of fitness.

According to Swami Ramdev, if the athletes are unable to go to the gym or play sports to keep themselves fit, they should start performing yogasanas and pranayamas at home as they can prove very beneficial for them.

Pranayamas for Athletes

Swami Ramdev suggests doing five pranayamas daily to achieve the goal of fitness. He reveals that by doing pranayamas like Bhastrika, UDgith, anulom vilom and others, one can also recover from injuries quickly. talking about Bhastrika pranayama, he reveals that doing it for 5 minutes daily helps in blood circulation. There are three ways of doing it. First breathe in for 5 seconds and exhale in another 5 seconds. Second, breathe a little faster like in two and a half seconds and release in two and a half seconds. Third, breathe fast and release fast.

Swami Ramdev also advises doing Kapalbhati daily as it helps treat hypertension, asthma, anemia, blood pressure, heart blockage and other chronic diseases. It should be done for 5 to 10 minutes daily. Take 1-minute rest after every 5 minutes and do three sets. Then one should do anulom vilom for 10 minutes to half an hour.

Yogasanas for Athletes

According to Swami Ramdev, by doing these 5 Yogasanas, your body will always be healthy and full of energy. He claims that dand baithak aka squats are the most effective ways to build stamina for athletes. Every dand baithak should be done at least 20-25 times. The asanas include normal squats, Hanuman dand baithak, vriksh vikasak dand, mishra dand and sarp dand.

