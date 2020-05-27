Swami Ramdev shares yoga techniques to improve memory and eyesight in kids

It is said that what a person learns at an early age stay with him throughout the life. This is the reason why parents try to enforce good habits and a healthy routine on their kids. other than eating healthy, doing exercise plays an important role in making a kid an all-rounder. While children learn everything quickly, Swami Ramdev suggests doing yoga as it not only sharpens the brain but also increases the concentration which is beneficial for children to ace their studies. With schools closed due to coronavirus pandemic, kids are finding it difficult to focus on their studies and prepare for the upcoming exams. Parents are also troubled about their kids using phones more than looking at their books.

To improve this scenario, Swami Ramdev suggests effective yoga asanas that will increase the concentration power in the children and also sharpen their memory. He also suggests doing yoga daily to ensure proper blood circulation in the body which helps keep the kids away from problems like headaches and weak eyesight.

Yoga for sharp memory and good concentration

Sirsasana - This asana is popularly called headstand. This results in the proper circulation of blood in the brain with which children will be relieved of stress and memory will be increased. Sarvangasana- If the child is not able to do a headstand, then it can be done. It also has the same benefits as headstand. The entire body of children will remain healthy with this asana. Chakrasana- In this posture, the shape of a person is exactly like a chakra. By doing this asana, the bones become flexible as well as it helps in increasing the height. Paschimottanasana- By doing this asana, the body remains healthy and it makes the body flexible. Apart from this, doing this asana helps to get rid of the problem of kidney and pain in the bones. Vriksasana- By doing this asana, concentration increases. It also makes the body flexible and sharpens the mind. Halasan - This posture has got its name due to the shape of the plow of the farmer, which is used to dig the soil before farming. Performing this asana will help children get rid of obesity and will also help in increasing height. Padhastasana- By doing this asana, blood circulation increases in the head which makes the brain work faster. Natarajasana - By doing this asana, balance of body and mind is formed due to which the concentration increases. Dand Baithak- You can do this asana at least 25-50 times.

Pranayamas to increase concentration

Surya Namaskar- By doing this asana, overall improvement of the body takes place. It is beneficial to lose weight and helps in building patience. Children should do this asana at least 5-10 minutes daily.

Bhrastrika- This pranayama is done in 3 ways. First breathe in for 5 seconds and exhale in 5 seconds. Second, breathe for two and a half seconds and release in two and a half seconds. Third, breathe fast and release fast. Do this pranayama continuously for 5 minutes.

Anulom- Vilom- ​According to Swami Ramdev, Anulom Vilom is the best yoga technique to increase concentration and sharpen memory. First of all sit in the posture of Padmasana. Now put the ring finger of the right hand and the smallest finger on the left nostril and put the thumb on the right nostril. Fold the index finger and middle finger together. Now take a deep breath from the left nostril and close it with the help of the ring finger and the small finger. After this, remove the thumb from the right nostril and exhale. This asana can be done from 5 minutes to half an hour.

Home remedies to increase memory

Soak Triphala at night and consume this water in the morning

Eat amla in any form

Eat green vegetables.

Add ashwagandha to milk and give it to girls.

At the same time, boys can have Ashwagandha and Shilajit in milk.

