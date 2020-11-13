Swami Ramdev's Cardio Class: Yogasanas to control high blood pressure, cholesterol 

High Blood Pressure and diabetes patients suffer most in winter. Due to the decrease in temperature, the arteries in the body begin to shrink, due to which the blood becomes thick and its circulation becomes difficult. This puts undue pressure on the mind and heart. It further leads to heart attack and brain stroke. Therefore it is important to take complete care of your diet as well as lifestyle, especially during winters. Swami Ramdev suggests that one should do yogasanas daily in order to keep yourself fit and healthy.
According to the report of the World Health Organization, more than 200 million people in India are suffering from high BP every year. At the same time, 113 crore people worldwide suffer from hypertension every year. Not only this, due to high BP, every year about 3 lakh people lose their lives. High BP patients have to take special care of themselves in the winter season as the risk of stroke in this season increases significantly. This will also keep your cholesterol under control. Know from Swami Ramdev effective yogasanas and pranayamas to keep blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar in control.
Yogasana to control blood sugar and blood pressure
Surya Namaskar
Improves oxygen circulation in the lungs
Keep the body healthy
Helps strengthen immunity
Keeps the body full of energy
Relief from stress and depression
Detoxes the body
Keeps the digestive system better
Mandukasan
Good for stomach and heart
Beneficial for controlling blood-sugar levels
Keeps liver, kidney healthy
Yogamudrasana
Effective in getting rid of constipation problem
Reduces belly fat
Effective in digestion problem
Helps get rid of the gas problem
Sasakasana
Beneficial in diabetes
Keeps liver, kidney healthy
Beneficial in heart diseases
Vakrasana
Controls diabetes
Improves digestion
Reduces pressure on the stomach
Beneficial in constipation problem
Increases insulin in pancreas
Chakrasana
Beneficial for stomach
Cancer prevention
Makes pancreas active
Beneficial for reducing waist size
Controls sugar level
Pawanmuktasan
Reduces blood pressure
Keeps kidney healthy
Reduces belly fat
Keeps lungs healthy
Uttapadasana
Strengthens the spine
Makes body active
Keeps the body fit all day
Controls blood pressure
Uttanapadasana
Keeps lungs healthy
Makes body beautiful and in shape
Stretches the neck muscles
Gives relief from stress and depression
Helps in reducing obesity
Gets rid of TB, beneficial in pneumonia
Beneficial in improving digestive power
Naukasan
Maintains good digestion
Stomach, waist and shoulders stay strong
Stretches the muscles
Keeps the kidney healthy and gets rid of every disease related to it
Pranayamas to control high BP
- Bhramari
- Anulom Antonyms
- Ujjayi
- Sheetali
- Sheetkari
Ayurvedic remedy to control high BP
- Consume Ashwagandha in the morning and evening
- Take Muktavati empty stomach
- Fry celery, cumin, asafetida in a spoonful of cow's ghee in a pan. After this, add gourd paste and cook it. This will give you gourd soup which is very healthy for the body
- Make a decoction by adding Arjuna's bark and cinnamon to the water. Drink it lukewarm or cold.
