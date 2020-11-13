Swami Ramdev's Cardio Class: Yogasanas to control high blood pressure, cholesterol

High Blood Pressure and diabetes patients suffer most in winter. Due to the decrease in temperature, the arteries in the body begin to shrink, due to which the blood becomes thick and its circulation becomes difficult. This puts undue pressure on the mind and heart. It further leads to heart attack and brain stroke. Therefore it is important to take complete care of your diet as well as lifestyle, especially during winters. Swami Ramdev suggests that one should do yogasanas daily in order to keep yourself fit and healthy.

According to the report of the World Health Organization, more than 200 million people in India are suffering from high BP every year. At the same time, 113 crore people worldwide suffer from hypertension every year. Not only this, due to high BP, every year about 3 lakh people lose their lives. High BP patients have to take special care of themselves in the winter season as the risk of stroke in this season increases significantly. This will also keep your cholesterol under control. Know from Swami Ramdev effective yogasanas and pranayamas to keep blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar in control.

Yogasana to control blood sugar and blood pressure

Surya Namaskar

Improves oxygen circulation in the lungs

Keep the body healthy

Helps strengthen immunity

Keeps the body full of energy

Relief from stress and depression

Detoxes the body

Keeps the digestive system better

Mandukasan

Good for stomach and heart

Beneficial for controlling blood-sugar levels

Keeps liver, kidney healthy

Yogamudrasana

Effective in getting rid of constipation problem

Reduces belly fat

Effective in digestion problem

Helps get rid of the gas problem

Sasakasana

Beneficial in diabetes

Keeps liver, kidney healthy

Beneficial in heart diseases

Vakrasana

Controls diabetes

Improves digestion

Reduces pressure on the stomach

Beneficial in constipation problem

Increases insulin in pancreas

Chakrasana

Beneficial for stomach

Cancer prevention

Makes pancreas active

Beneficial for reducing waist size

Controls sugar level

Pawanmuktasan

Reduces blood pressure

Keeps kidney healthy

Reduces belly fat

Keeps lungs healthy

Uttapadasana

Strengthens the spine

Makes body active

Keeps the body fit all day

Controls blood pressure

Uttanapadasana

Keeps lungs healthy

Makes body beautiful and in shape

Stretches the neck muscles

Gives relief from stress and depression

Helps in reducing obesity

Gets rid of TB, beneficial in pneumonia

Beneficial in improving digestive power

Naukasan

Maintains good digestion

Stomach, waist and shoulders stay strong

Stretches the muscles

Keeps the kidney healthy and gets rid of every disease related to it

Pranayamas to control high BP

Bhramari

Anulom Antonyms

Ujjayi

Sheetali

Sheetkari

Ayurvedic remedy to control high BP

Consume Ashwagandha in the morning and evening Take Muktavati empty stomach Fry celery, cumin, asafetida in a spoonful of cow's ghee in a pan. After this, add gourd paste and cook it. This will give you gourd soup which is very healthy for the body Make a decoction by adding Arjuna's bark and cinnamon to the water. Drink it lukewarm or cold.

