Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide brings back spotlight on depression among celebrities

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai today. Mumbai Police along with the Crime Branch is investigating his death. What made Sushant Singh Rajput take this drastic step of taking his own life? He couldn't trust anyone for help? His success as an actor could not hide a brooding, melancholic side of himself that he unknowingly revealed in his last Instagram post of a week ago which has now gone viral.

The actor shared a black and white image of his mother, who passed away while he was in school and left him shattered for the rest of his life. "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two. Maa," the actor wrote that now seems a foreboding.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has again thrown the spotlight on celebrities and depression. They are under incessant media and public scrutiny. Fame and success usually come with brutal pressure and expectations and survival takes a lot.

India TV spoke to a mental health expert, Dr Varsha Gupta, from Delhi's RML Hospital said, "Success is not a true indicator of happiness but it's only a shallow goal.. success can probably help you temporarily to fight your inner demons as you never know what can trigger them or when they overpower everything else and lead you to take the extreme step."

"Suicide presents all the characteristics of severe mental distress of which it is but a symptom. Often, several factors combine to lead a person to the decision to take their own life. It's often an impulsive act made during extremely emotional times or due to life stressors and poor support system," she further added.

Deepika Padukone, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014, says the conversation around mental health awareness may have opened up a lot in recent years but there is still a long way to go. Talking about the same, Dr Varsha said, "We need to end the stigma associated with mental health issues. Come forward, seek help, and see a mental health professional if thoughts of self-harm, hopelessness and suicide occur to you."

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

