Suffering from Should Pain? 5 common myths and facts associated with the condition

Shoulder pain affects many people and can be extremely debilitating. The intense discomfort from even the slightest movement of the shoulder can be frustrating, making everyday tasks like brushing hair, wearing clothes, lifting objects, or reaching for items difficult. In addition to the physical impact, it can also have a significant effect on mental well-being and daily activities. Despite being a common issue, several misconceptions about shoulder pain often lead to unnecessary fear and prevent people from seeking proper treatment. According to Dr Chintan Desai, Ortho, Shoulder Surgeon, here are five myths about shoulder pain one must know.

Here, we debunk myths associated with shoulder pain

Myth #1: Shoulder pain is not at all serious and will subside on its own

Fact: Ignoring feelings of instability and sounds like popping or grinding is not advisable. It's crucial to address the issue as soon as possible. Shoulder pain can become intense, limiting one’s range of motion. It is better to seek timely intervention to regain shoulder mobility.

Myth #2: Shoulder pain equals to osteoarthritis

Fact: Shoulder pain does not always mean osteoarthritis, despite what many people believe. Conditions like fibromyalgia, tendinitis, and bursitis can cause similar symptoms and lead to shoulder pain. It is essential to get an accurate diagnosis from the expert who will also devise an appropriate treatment plan for the patient.

Myth #3: Shoulder pain is commonly seen in people having an active lifestyle

Fact: While physically demanding jobs can lead to shoulder pain and injuries, even people with a more sedentary lifestyle are susceptible to developing this condition. Those who live a less active lifestyle are at a greater risk of experiencing shoulder pain.

Myth #4: Shoulder pain intensifies during the rainy season

Fact: Many patients believe there is a strong correlation, but there is no definitive evidence to support the idea that rainy days lead to increased shoulder pain. Do not believe in any such rumours.

Myth #5: Shoulder pain will remain lifelong and performing daily activities will be challenging

Fact: The belief that shoulder pain is permanent is a widespread misconception that can significantly impact patients' confidence. In reality, shoulder injuries are not always permanent and can often be effectively treated or managed with medical interventions.

