Suffering from Diabetes? THIS leaf can be effective in lowering blood sugar, know ways to use

Spices found in the kitchen are also used in many types of Ayurvedic medicines and home remedies. Especially the ingredients used in garam masala are very beneficial for health. Bay leaf proves to be very effective in diabetes. Bay leaf is used in food to enhance the taste and aroma. This bay leaf works to reduce the increased blood sugar in diabetes. The reason for this is the nutrients and vitamins found in bay leaves.

What nutrients are in Bay Leaves?

Bay leaves are very beneficial for the body. Bay leaves are rich in antioxidants and many vitamins and minerals. Bay leaves contain iron, potassium, selenium, calcium, and copper. Which helps in reducing sugar. By using bay leaves daily, even chronic sugar can be controlled.

Use of Bay Leaves in Diabetes

Research is done on diabetes patients every day. In which an attempt is made to control blood sugar naturally by changing their diet and other activities. In many researches, it has been found that diabetes can be controlled by some changes in lifestyle. Changes in diet and exercise improve insulin function. A survey in the Journal of Biochemical Nutrition found that bay leaves significantly control blood sugar in type 2 diabetes.

How to use Bay Leaf?

Bay leaves are used to enhance the taste of vegetables. Adding bay leaves gives a very good aroma to the vegetables. Apart from this, you can drink bay leaf tea. You can drink bay leaf water on an empty stomach in the morning. For this, put 1 bay leaf in 1 glass of water and soak it overnight. Drink this water lukewarm in the morning on an empty stomach. This will make it easier to control diabetes.

Benefits of Bay Leaves

Bay leaves reduce stomach-related problems like colic, constipation, acidity, and cramps.

It is also advisable to drink bay leaf water in case of kidney stones.

Even if you are not able to sleep properly, you can take a few drops of bay leaf oil mixed in water and drink it.

Massaging with bay leaf oil provides relief from joint pain and arthritis.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

