Drinking Curry Leaves juice on an empty stomach in the morning possess medicinal properties, know its benefits

In Ayurveda, curry leaves are considered a medicine. The special thing is that curry leaves, which are full of so many benefits, also enhance the taste of food. Yes, the taste of the food in which you add curry leaves increases manifold. In South Maharashtra, curry leaves are used like coriander in vegetables, pulses, and other things. Whatever you add curry leaves to, its salad and aroma start coming out differently. Not only curry leaves but also its juice benefits the body. You can drink curry leaf juice to lose weight. Drinking curry leaf juice daily helps in reducing obesity. According to Acharya Balkrishna, eating curry leaves also keeps many diseases away. Know how to make curry leaf juice at home and what are the benefits of drinking it.

Many vitamins and antioxidants are found in curry leaves. Curry leaves contain vitamin B2, vitamin B1, and vitamin A. Apart from this, minerals like iron, calcium, and protein are found in them. Curry leaves have antidiabetic, anti-microbial properties. Which helps in keeping the body away from diseases.

How to make Curry Leaf juice?

Take 1 bowl of clean and washed curry leaves and put 2 glasses of water in a pan to boil. When the water starts boiling on a high flame, add curry leaves. Now boil it and when the water is reduced to half, filter it through a sieve. Mix 1 teaspoon honey and lemon juice in it. If you want, you can also extract juice by grinding curry leaves only. For this, put curry leaves in a mixer and grind it by adding half a cup of water. Extract the juice by filtering it through a sieve add black salt and lemon to it and drink it.

Curry Leaf juice helps in weight loss

Drinking curry leaf juice on an empty stomach daily reduces obesity. This gradually melts the fat accumulated in the body. The vitamins and minerals found in curry leaves help in increasing immunity and boosting metabolism. Which makes weight loss easier. Curry juice strengthens immunity. The antioxidant properties found in it remove the infection. Iron and folic acid fulfill the deficiency of blood in the body. Anemia patients get benefits by drinking curry leaf juice daily. Curry leaves help detoxify the body and remove bad toxins. It also improves digestion. It also provides relief in gas, acidity, and constipation. Curry leaves are also beneficial for hair.

