Post-Diwali pollution can increase problems for Asthma patients, 5 superfoods to avoid respiratory illness

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Post-Diwali pollution can increase problems for Asthma

As air pollution is increasing in Delhi, it is becoming difficult for people to breathe. At the same time, this pollution increases even more due to Diwali crackers. When it is so fatal for normal people, then the thing to think about is what effect it will have on the health of asthma patients. The lungs of asthma patients are already sensitive, in such a situation, when pollutant particles irritate it, asthma can suddenly trigger (foods for asthma). To avoid problems related to asthma, you can prepare your body with the help of some special nutrient.

Here are 5 superfoods to consume for avoiding respiratory illness:

1. Include enough fruits and vegetables in your diet

Keeping in mind the increasing pollution in the environment, asthma patients should include enough fruits and vegetables in their diet. Most fruits and vegetables are rich in nutrients like beta carotene, vitamin C and vitamin E.

They are an excellent source of antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and swelling of the lungs caused by cell-damaging chemicals known as free radicals. Prepare your body in advance by consuming them to avoid triggers.

2. Ginger

Ginger is an excellent source of antioxidants. It helps in avoiding asthma triggers caused by pollution as well as falling temperatures. Ginger is known for its ability to strengthen the immune system. If you have any type of lung problem, especially asthma, then you must include ginger in your regular diet.

You can have ginger tea in the morning and in the evening you can also have ginger juice with a spoon of honey. Also, use ginger in your regular diet. This will help your body avoid the trigger of pollutant particles.

3. Garlic Cloves

Garlic has antioxidant properties, which help you get rid of cold and cough. Generally, due to increased pollution, the body can get infected, due to which it is common to experience cold and cough. This is not at all appropriate for asthma patients. Therefore, it is very important to prevent infection.

Cut a raw garlic clove into small pieces and take it with a glass of water once a day. You should always crush garlic cloves and include them in your diet. This will activate the allicin salt active compounds present in them, and it helps you more effectively.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric is used as a spice in the preparation of South Asian dishes. It contains an active compound called curcumin, which has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Thus turmeric helps protect the body from infection. In particular, it prevents pollutant particles from irritating the lungs, so that asthma is not triggered. The best way to take curcumin is to take it mixed with milk, as it dissolves in fat. Apart from this, you can take turmeric tea, as well as add it to your regular diet.

5. Green tea

Green tea can help you deal with all health related problems. Similarly, it is also very beneficial for asthma patients. The anti-inflammatory properties present in this drink enhance its quality. At the same time, its antioxidants help it fight free radicals. All these factors make it a better option for asthma patients. If you have asthma and want to avoid triggers, drink green tea daily. It can help reduce lung irritation.

ALSO READ: Suffering from Acidity? Follow THESE 5 lifestyle changes to reduce acid reflux and improve digestion