Suffering from Acidity? Follow THESE 5 lifestyle changes to reduce acid reflux and improve digestion

On the occasion of festivals, people do not refrain from overeating, which increases the risk of digestive problems in the body. In fact, apart from eating, many lifestyle mistakes also increase bloating, stomach pain, indigestion and constipation. Similarly, the problem of acidity also persists. Eating fried and sweet food repeatedly starts producing acid in the stomach, which increases the problem of acidity. Those people who are already suffering from this problem have to face acidity again and again. Follow these lifestyle changes to control acidity post festive season.

Why does acidity occur?

According to the National Institute of Health, the acid present in the stomach is extremely acidic. This element proves helpful in digesting food and its absorption in the body. With its help, the body gets nutrition and enzymes also start getting produced. But due to increase in the amount of acid in the stomach, the risk of acid reflux and ulcers increases. Its effect also starts showing on the ability to digest food.

To control acidity, follow these 5 Lifestyle changes to improve digestion:

Keep food portions small: Avoid overeating and eat small amounts of food every few minutes. To avoid acid reflux, take meals at an interval of 3 to 4 hours. Apart from this, one should also avoid eating late at night . In fact, sleeping after eating also increases acidity. Include healthy options in your diet: To protect the body from any kind of digestive problem, add fresh fruits and vegetables to the diet. Apart from this, reduce the amount of oily and processed food and make meals healthy with whole grains, pulses and seeds and nuts. Consuming fiber rich diet also solves the problem of constipation and acidity. Protect the body from dehydration: Drink plenty of water instead of carbonated beverages and caffeine. This can prevent the acid formation in the stomach. It also reduces the risk of irritable bowel syndrome. Apart from this, consuming alkaline water boosts digestion and also releases the toxins present in the body. Chew your food well: People who eat in a hurry, apart from food, gas starts accumulating in their stomach, which causes acidity. In such a situation, chew the food properly so that the digestive juices can help in the absorption of the food. Follow a workout routine: Regular exercise helps in keeping the body healthy. Apart from meditation for some time after waking up in the morning, do cardio exercises as well. This keeps the blood flow in the body regular and the body remains active. The body has to face many problems due to a sedentary lifestyle.

