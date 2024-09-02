Suffering from Diabetes? THIS kitchen spice water can work wonders in lowering your blood sugar level

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL THIS kitchen spice water can work wonders in Diabetes

Diabetes management involves careful monitoring of blood sugar levels and making lifestyle changes to stay healthy. While medication and a balanced diet are critical, adding certain natural remedies to your routine can provide additional support. One such remedy is a simple spice water made from a common kitchen ingredient: cinnamon.

The Power of Cinnamon

Cinnamon, a spice derived from the bark of Cinnamomum trees, has been celebrated for its medicinal properties for centuries. It is not only a flavorful addition to various dishes but also a potent ally in managing blood sugar levels.

How Cinnamon Helps

Cinnamon contains compounds that improve insulin sensitivity, helping your body use insulin more effectively. This can lead to lower blood sugar levels. Additionally, cinnamon has been shown to reduce fasting blood glucose levels and lower HbA1c, a marker of long-term blood sugar control.

Preparing Cinnamon Water

Making cinnamon water is straightforward and requires just a few steps:

Ingredients:

1-2 cinnamon sticks (or 1-2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon)

1 cup of water

Instructions:

Boil the water in a saucepan.

Add the cinnamon sticks or ground cinnamon to the boiling water.

Let it simmer for about 10 minutes.

Strain the mixture if using cinnamon sticks or let it settle if using ground cinnamon.

Allow it to cool slightly before drinking.

Consumption:

Drink a cup of cinnamon water once daily, preferably in the morning or before meals.

Additional Tips

Consult Your Doctor: Before incorporating cinnamon water into your diabetes management plan, consult with your healthcare provider, especially if you're on medication.

Choose Ceylon Cinnamon: If possible, opt for Ceylon cinnamon over Cassia cinnamon, as it contains lower levels of coumarin, which can be harmful in large amounts.

Combine with a Healthy Diet: Cinnamon water can be a beneficial addition, but it should complement a balanced diet and lifestyle.

Cinnamon water is a simple, natural way to potentially support blood sugar management. Its beneficial properties make it a valuable addition to a diabetes-friendly diet. Remember, while it can aid in managing blood sugar levels, it is not a replacement for medical treatment and lifestyle adjustments. Always work with your healthcare provider to ensure a comprehensive approach to managing diabetes.

