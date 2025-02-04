Patients with high blood pressure should avoid consuming these foods, know what to eat

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Patients with high BP should avoid eating these foods

A busy life, work pressure, an unhealthy diet, and a bad lifestyle have a bad effect on health. Experts say that the number of patients suffering from hypertension is increasing continuously. The problem of high BP is increasing rapidly due to a bad lifestyle and unbalanced eating habits. In such a situation, people with high blood pressure should have a good lifestyle and proper diet. If the diet is not taken care of, it can cause many diseases. Here's what patients should know: what to eat and what not to eat.

High blood pressure: Food to avoid

Experts say that high blood pressure patients should not eat certain food items, even by mistake. If people eat things that are avoided, then the problem of blood pressure can increase. In such a situation, know what hypertension patients should eat. Which foods should not be eaten?

Processed food: High blood pressure patients should avoid processed food items. Eating chips, namkeen, and packaged snacks available in the market can increase the risk of high blood pressure, as they contain high amounts of sodium. Blood pressure increases rapidly due to sodium. High blood pressure patients should not drink cold drinks and energy drinks.

Excessive salt intake: High blood pressure patients should not consume too much salt. Salt is dangerous for people with high blood pressure. Salt contains a high amount of sodium, which increases blood pressure rapidly. Therefore, patients should take only adequate salt and avoid excess salt.

Sugar or sweets: People with high blood pressure should avoid eating sweets. Sweets increase the sugar level rapidly. This increases your weight and puts more pressure on the heart.

Tea and Coffee: Tea and coffee contain caffeine in large amounts. Caffeine increases blood pressure. Therefore, drink 2 cups of tea or 1 cup of coffee a day. The risk increases if you consume more than this.

High blood pressure: Food to eat

In today's time, due to bad lifestyles and wrong eating habits, the problem of blood pressure is increasing rapidly. Especially the youth are affected by many problems, including BP. Because the lifestyle of the youth is deteriorating completely. Due to this, they fall prey to this disease. In such a situation, hypertension patients should take a good diet to keep their blood pressure under control. High BP patients should consume fresh fruits, green vegetables, and greens. Also, food that contains sufficient amounts of vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Fruits and vegetables: People with high blood pressure should consume fresh fruits. Fruits like oranges, watermelon, bananas, and papaya are rich in potassium, which helps in controlling blood pressure. At the same time, green vegetables like spinach, salad, and vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and beans are rich in minerals, which help in controlling blood pressure. Therefore, these patients should consume more fresh fruits, greens, and vegetables.

Cereals: BP patients should eat cereals. Oats, brown rice, nuts, peas, pulses, and other whole grains contain adequate amounts of fiber. Fiber helps in controlling blood pressure, which reduces the risk of cardiovascular problems.

Nuts: High blood pressure patients should also include nuts in their diet. Nuts like walnuts, almonds, flax seeds, etc. are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. The healthy fats found in the seeds help in improving heart health.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

