Is screen time and stress contributing to rise of cancer in younger population? Know from expert

The rapid advancement of technology, combined with the changing lifestyles of the younger population, has brought about new health concerns, such as the possible relationship between increased screen time, stress, and the increase in cancer. Cancer has long been a disease associated with older people, but the increasing rate of the disease among younger people calls for the investigation of various factors responsible for this situation. Among them, two important factors are screen time and stress.

Understanding the link between screen time and cancer

Too much screen time among the youth in today's digital age causes health problems, including cancer. Blue light for a long time can interfere with the production of melatonin and increase the risk of cancers like breast and prostate cancer. Sedentary behaviour associated with the use of screens may cause obesity and cardiovascular diseases by changing the levels of hormones, which increases the risks of cancer. Improper posture from screen use weakens the immune system and, therefore, makes the individual more prone to cancer in the long run.

Role of stress in cancer development

Stress, an integral part of modern life, is also believed to play a crucial role in the pathogenesis of cancer. Chronic stress can activate a chain of hormonal and biological reactions that impair the immune system and DNA repair systems. The body produces stress hormones such as cortisol, which weaken the immune system's ability to recognize and kill cancerous cells. This, in turn, may allow the cancer cells to evade detection and multiply over time.

Chronic stress encourages inflammation, which fosters an environment in which cancer cells can grow and spread. This is especially true for younger people who are burdened with the pressures of school, social interactions, and economic concerns. Stress also impacts lifestyle behaviors, including unhealthy coping behaviors such as smoking, overeating, and excessive alcohol consumption—all known cancer risk factors. Stress can lead to poor dietary habits, including greater consumption of processed foods and sugars, contributing to obesity and greater risks of cancer.

Relation between screen time, stress, and cancer risk

According to Dr. Mukesh Patekar, Medical Oncology, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon, the combination of screen time and stress is a very complex challenge in the exploration of health risks with the younger generations. Not only does it lead to physical exertion but also accentuates stress, particularly under the extreme pressures of social media, work, and entertainment. The more available information, coupled with all the distractions brought by the internet, the more anxiety and stress feelings grow worse, entering a vicious cycle that worsens the mental and physical conditions.

Social media significantly affects the mental health of young adults. There is always this urge to showcase an ideal life on social media, coupled with cyberbullying, FOMO, and endless comparisons. This incessant mental stress may elevate cortisol levels and increase the risk of cancer through the mechanisms discussed above. Consistent nocturnal screen exposure, especially at night for entertainment, adds to the problem. The bright light emitted by the devices would inhibit sleep; thus, it becomes hard to relax and rejuvenate. Poor quality of sleep elevates stress and enhances health conditions, which are fertile ground for cancer.

Prevention and mitigation strategies

Screen time management: It is necessary to restrict screen time, especially before bedtime. Further reducing screen time helps control overall circadian rhythms and ensures quality sleep. Blue light filters or screen protectors minimize exposure to blue light.

Physical Activity: Exercise is one of the best ways to fight against the negative impacts of screen time and stress. It reduces sedentary behavior, lowers the level of stress, and increases the strength of the immune system, which will help prevent cancer.

Stress Management: Engaging in stress management techniques like mindfulness, yoga, and meditation can lower cortisol levels, thereby reducing the risk of developing health issues resulting from stress, including cancer. Time for hobbies and social interactions outside the digital world is also beneficial.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices: Maintaining a balanced diet, limiting alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and avoiding excessive junk food can all significantly reduce cancer risk. For the younger generation, healthy eating habits are to be encouraged as this helps mitigate long-term cancer risks.

Many factors lead to the increase in cancer among the youth population, and two of these major factors are screen time and stress. Young people can develop healthier habits by acknowledging the harm that these factors do to their bodies; hence, they can avoid suffering from cancer and have long-term wellness.

