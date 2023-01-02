New Year 2023: Did you party hard? Detox your body with these green smoothies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Detox your body with these green smoothies

New Year 2023: Smoothies are perfect if you struggle to get your daily dose of greens, or if you simply want to up your vitamin and nutrient intake. The smoothie packs several portions of fruit, as well as a portion of leafy greens, and the antioxidants and vitamin C from the citrus. Many of us have partied hard in welcoming the year 2023, so we might also need a good detox for our bodies.

Here are some delicious green smoothies to detox our body:

1. Green detox smoothie

This super green detox smoothie is incredibly delicious and filled with sweet flavors from fresh apples, juicy pineapple, and satisfying green kiwi. This detox smoothie recipe is so simple to make in just a handful of steps and perfect for meal prep. This glowing green smoothie is versatile and can be made with either fresh or frozen ingredients. The leafy greens and antioxidant ingredients make this gut detox smoothie a fitting option for the servings of fresh veggies and fruit–no matter what day of the week it is.

2. Spinach Avocado Smoothie

Whether you are making this yummy Spinach Avocado Smoothie for breakfast, a light lunch or a post-workout snack, you're sure to love it. It is deliciously creamy, super easy, takes just 5 minutes to make and tastes like a milkshake! Both vegan and gluten-free, this avocado fruit smoothie is ideal for just about any diet. Filled with healthy fat, potassium, vitamins and other nutrients, my breakfast smoothie is the perfect fuel for a productive day.

3. Peaches and Cream Oatmeal Green Smoothie

Thanks to the oatmeal in the recipe, this green cleansing smoothie will get you going for hours with energy and nutrients. You can expect a creamy consistency and delicious taste. Ideally, you can take it after your morning workout or as a daytime energy boost.

4. Pineapple Banana Detox smoothie

This smoothie is good for quick weight loss with all the rich and yummy flavors of the pineapple and banana fruits. It's quick to prepare, and it will be ready in under five minutes.

5. Kale Smoothie

This Kale Smoothie recipe is one of my favorite ways to incorporate more dark leafy greens into my day. Flavor-wise, kale can sometimes be overpowering in smoothies, but for some reason this combination is magic. Kale is high in antioxidants, including quercetin and kaempferol. Antioxidants may help to lower inflammation and help protect against heart disease and cancer, by counteracting oxidative damage caused by free radicals in the body.

