New Year 2023: Did you know these foods help in boosting your happy hormone?

Hormones are chemicals produced by different glands across your body. They travel through the bloodstream, acting as messengers and playing a part in many bodily processes. We spend more time than we like to admit seeking happiness. We try new things like therapy, exercise routines and meditations to bring peace and joy into our lives. However, the foods we eat play a major role in how we feel. There are 4 types of happy hormones in our body, Dopamine, Serotonin, Oxytocin and Endorphins

Here are some of our favorite foods that make us happy:

1. Coffee

A 2016 meta-analysis concluded that coffee consumption is significantly associated with decreased risk of depression. Another small study concluded that coffee both caffeinated and decaffeinated significantly improved one's mood compared to those who ingested a placebo drink.

2. Dark chocolate

Cocoa gives us an instant boost in mood and concentration, and improves blood flow to our brain, helping us feel more vibrant and happy, almost instantly. There are three main components found in chocolate that are associated with the feeling of happiness: tryptophan, theobromine and phenylethylamine. Tryptophan is an amino acid the brain uses to produce serotonin. Theobromine is a weak stimulant that can improve our mood.

3. Bananas

Bananas can play a crucial role in regulating your mood in a more indirect way. Our body needs vitamin B6 to create serotonin, and bananas are especially rich in this nutrient. A single medium-size banana contains up to 0.4 mg of vitamin B6, which accounts for roughly 25% of the daily recommended intake. Bananas are also a good source of B vitamin folate, and having low levels of the vitamin has been linked to depression.

4. Honey

Honey is packed with beneficial compounds like quercetin and kaempferol that reduce inflammation, keeping our brain healthy and warding off depression, thus making us happy. It also has other benefits like boosting antibacterial properties, which help in eliminating illnesses that can in turn make us feel bogged down or unhappy.

5. Coconut

Coconut is loaded with medium-chain triglycerides, which can help boost your energy. Another reason coconut is considered mood food is that a 2017 animal study found that MCTs from coconut milk may reduce anxiety.

