Is weight loss your new year's resolution? Add these healthy salads to your diet to get in shape

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy salads for weight loss

The beginning of the new year starts with many new year's resolutions. Since many of us must have munched into the delicacies this festive season, it's time to get back to a healthier routine. Weight loss can be really hard, especially if you are a foodie. When we think of diets or weight loss meal plans, salads tend to be the first dish that comes to mind. In essence, a salad is a mixture of food items, vegetables, fruits, nuts, etc.

Here are a few healthy salads recipes for weight loss:

1. Mixed Salad

Mixed salads are a mixture of vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whatever other ingredients you want to add. Essentially, they are a combination of different ingredients. You can also add lean meats like chicken to these salads. These salads improve our bone health, boost our immune system, and may help reduce the risk of diseases like diabetes and cancer.

2. Vegetable Salad

Vegetable salads, also known as green salads, are precisely what they sound like: salads made mostly of vegetables. While most ingredients are raw, one also throws in some cooked ingredients. These salads mainly contain leafy vegetables like lettuce, baby spinach, kale, rocket, and coriander. Other common ingredients are tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, onions, carrots, sprouts, and radishes.

3. Egg Salad

Eggs provide protein, unsaturated fats and vitamins like B6, D and B12. Carrots are a good source of fiber, beta carotene, anti-oxidants and potassium. Having this salad can help to improve gut health, lower the risk of cancer and of course, promote weight loss.

4. Beetroot salad

Beetroots boast an impressive nutritional profile. They are low in calories yet high in valuable vitamins and minerals. In fact, they contain a bit of almost all of the vitamins and minerals your body needs. Beets have many helpful plant compounds that reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage.

5. Chickpea salad

A chickpea salad is composed of ingredients possessing anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-cancer properties. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other chemical compounds that can quite improve your health if consumed regularly. Chickpeas are a good source of macro and micronutrients. They're high in protein, low in carbs, and low in Glycemic Index.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: New Year 2023: Did you know these foods help in boosting your happy hormone?

Also Read: From apricots to oranges, 5 fruits that help improve your eye vision

Latest Health News