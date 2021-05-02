Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MASABA GUPTA Masaba Gupta swears by this Giloy Kadha recipe to boost immunity; watch video

Amid the resurgence, in COVID-19 cases Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit to spread awareness and help people fight the tough times. Recently, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram and shared the recipe of her immunity booster Giloy Kadha. "Giloy/Guduchi Kadha - 50ml of this antipyretic, immunity-boosting potion (twice a day after a meal) has many health benefits," she wrote alongside a video showing how to make this giloy kadha.

"The root & stem can both be consumed. I am a pitta type (in Ayurveda) and this is known to manage excess pitta, but you must check with an Ayurveda specialist before you consume it," the post further read.

Here's a step by step recipe of Masaba's giloy kadha:

Step 1. Add 1 or 2 small sticks of dried giloy in water.

Step 2.Bring it to a boil.

Step 3.When the water becomes half the quantity, strain the kadha and take a sip.

Step 4.You can mix amla, ginger or black salt and honey if the kadha tastes too bitter.

While stating that this recipe and dosage is tried and tested by her "personally", the result may vary from person to person. So, "it is always best to check with a professional before starting something new where your health is concerned," Masaba added.

Giloy is a natural immunity booster and has numerous health benefits.