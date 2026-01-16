Why thyroid problems can cause weight gain in some people and weight loss in others Weight changes are not always about diet or exercise. Experts explain how an underactive or overactive thyroid can affect metabolism and body weight.

New Delhi:

Here's something that baffles even seasoned doctors: The same small gland can wreak havoc on two people in completely opposite ways. Your colleague might be gaining weight despite barely eating, while you're dropping pounds no matter how much you consume. Both of you could be dealing with thyroid problems, just different ends of the spectrum.

Dr Narendra BS, Lead Consultant – Endocrinology & Diabetology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, points out that this tiny butterfly-shaped gland in your neck acts like your body's metabolic control centre. It decides whether you're burning calories like a furnace or storing them like a warehouse. When things go wrong, your entire energy system either grinds to a halt or races out of control.

The underactive thyroid

Think of your body as a factory: In hypothyroidism, the factory's conveyor belts start to move in slow motion. Since your thyroid is not producing enough hormones, your cells do not get the signal to efficiently burn calories. The result? Your body hoards energy instead of using it.

But it's not just about the number on the scale. Your tissues start holding onto water like a sponge, creating that puffy, bloated feeling that won't budge, no matter how many hours you spend at the gym. Your muscles feel weak and tired. A normal day feels like wading through thick mud. Some patients describe needing ten hours of sleep and still waking up exhausted.

The overactive thyroid

Hyperthyroidism is just the opposite: Your thyroid goes into overdrive, pouring hormones into your bloodstream like fuel on a fire. Your body begins to devour itself, breaking down muscle and fat at a jackrabbit pace that can't be sustained. You might be eating three full meals a day and still losing weight weekly.

The other symptoms are hard to miss. Your heart races for no reason. Sweating profusely even with air conditioning. Your hands shake when you try to hold a cup of coffee. Anxious feelings creep into your system, making you jittery and nervous. It’s as if your whole system is revving at full engine RPM all the time.

Why this matters for understanding weight

We've been conditioned to think weight is all about willpower and discipline. Eat less, move more, right? But when your thyroid is malfunctioning, you're not playing on a level field. Your body's internal thermostat is broken, and no amount of kale salads or morning jogs will fix a hormonal imbalance.

Someone dealing with unexplained weight changes deserves better than judgment. Their struggle might stem from biology, not behaviour. The thyroid controls how your body uses energy, and when that system fails, everything downstream gets affected. Recognising this distinction matters because it changes how we approach treatment and, frankly, how we treat each other.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.