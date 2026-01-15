Feeling tired after holidays? Doctor shares January reset tips to restore sleep and energy Post-holiday fatigue in January is common. A doctor explains how disrupted sleep, diet and routine affect energy levels, and shares practical ways to reset your body gently.

New Delhi:

The holiday season brings joy and connection and a much-needed mental break, but also disrupts daily rhythms. Late nights, irregular meals, frequent travel, and indulgent eating can throw off the inner balance of the body. Once January begins, many find themselves settling into persistent fatigue, poor sleep, reduced focus, and low energy.

This is not a motivation problem; this is your body asking for rhythm and routine again. Dr Vimal Pahuja, MD, Associate Director, Internal Medicine & Metabolic Physician, Diabetes & Weight Management Clinic, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, shares his expert insight on the subject.

Why resetting sleep is the first step to recovery

Holidays are a time when bedtime and wake-up times tend to drift, confusing the circadian rhythm. At the start of January, rather than catching up on lost sleep, the aim should be to do the opposite: consistency. It is important to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, to help recalibrate the biological clock.



Morning sunlight exposure can help restore alertness, while limiting screen use and caffeine later in the day supports melatonin release. Quality sleep improves decision making, appetite control, and emotional balance; hence, it forms the basis for all other health resets.

Why a January dietary reset does not mean dieting

Festive meals consist mainly of refined carbohydrates, sugars, alcohol, and irregular eating patterns. January brings with it the chance to start eating healthy, balanced, and organised meals.



Eating at regular times promotes stable blood sugar levels and improves digestion. Eating healthy, balanced meals, including protein-rich foods, fibre-rich vegetables, whole grains, fruits, and healthy fats, will help maintain energy levels and not cause peaks and troughs in them.



No less than extreme "detox" diets are required, as "detoxification takes place efficiently in the body when balanced nutrition and sound sleep are provided."

Doctor-approved ways to increase energy levels

Energy levels increase when the body is moved gently but constantly. Holiday-related lethargy may get worse due to a lack of physical activity. Rather than hitting the gym or doing rigorous physical exercise the very next day after the holidays, it is a good idea to get back into physical activities in a gentle manner.



Walking, muscle exercises, and mobility exercises will help the body get its strength and metabolic rate back. Even short breaks in between office hours to do some physical activities would be of great help.

Why mental and psychological reset matters in January

January is a time of readjustment and not a time of punishment. Unrealistic resolutions and all-or-nothing thinking create stress, and stress affects both sleep and appetite. Bite-sized habits are more effective than making sweeping lifestyle changes.

Ultimately, January habits lead to a readjustment in biological rhythms. As a return to normal patterns with respect to sleep, nutrition, and physical activity is based, greater amounts of energy often follow.