How alternative forms of therapy are helping people?

In more general terms, "alternative therapy" refers to any health therapy that does not meet the standards of allopathic medical practice. When used with standard medical practice, the alternative method is called "complementary" medicine. Furthermore, complementary, and alternative therapies are difficult to define, mainly because the field is so diverse. It includes changes in diet and exercise, hypnosis, chiropractic adjustments, and penetration of the needle into the skin (also known as acupuncture), and other treatments.

Studies in western countries imply that 35-60% of adults use some form of Alternative Therapy. As for India, alternative therapy such as the Ayurveda has been an integral part of our culture since very primitive times.

There are over thousands of alternative therapies practiced all over the world and each has its specific benefits and methodology. Have a look at some of the deep-rooted and longtime benefits of alternative therapy that will help you in acquiring a different perspective on how you perceive healthcare.

Benefits of Alternative Therapy

Long-term effects: Alternative therapy does not work by producing antibodies as in the case of allopathic medicines, but it works on eradicating the root cause of the ailment with natural remedial practices such as Ayurveda, acupuncture, crystal healing, etc.

1. Feeling more in control: Sometimes it seems that your physician is the one who makes all decisions about your treatment. It seems that you don't have much control over what happens to you. On the other hand, alternative therapies enable you to work with therapists to play a more active role in treatment and rehabilitation.

2. Natural remedies and healing properties: Many patients prefer alternative therapies as they are natural and non-toxic. Some therapies can help relieve certain symptoms or side effects and cause a mindful healing effect on the patients. Also, alternative therapies connect you to the natural elements of life which provide lifelong healing and become an integral part of your life. This leads to long-term positive effects on the life of those adapting to it.

3. The comfort of contact, conversation, and time: Some people can get great comfort and satisfaction from the contact, conversation, and time provided by alternative therapists. A good therapist can play a supporting role in treatment and recovery. For example, a well-trained and caring aromatherapist can take time to make you feel scared. This may help improve your quality of life.

4. Cost-effective: Alternative therapy is highly cost-effective as opposed to other forms of medical treatments. Also, today alternative therapy is said to have cured patients with even the most advanced diseases. Owing to the affordability, an alternative therapy is a way of enhancing one’s life, free of ailments without any financial pressure.

5. No side-effects: One does not need to worry about the side effects of alternative therapy as there are none. Also, unlike medicines, you do not need to consume tablets lifelong to cure your ailments. Alternative therapies work for a stipulated course time and eradicate the ailment from your body, leaving no need for you to forever stay under the stress of a controlled therapy environment.

Popular Alternative Therapies

While there are innumerable alternative therapies practices today. Here are some of the most popular ones-

1. Ayurveda/ Ayush Veda: The word "AyushVeda" is a combination of these two words. "Aayush" means "life" and "Vedas" means science of knowledge. This science focuses on the use of nature for internal healing, such as air (breath), water (bath), mud, plants, etc. All the drugs we use today are extracted from plants and then manufactured in factories as non-plant-derived chemicals. On the other hand, Ayurvedic medicines are completely natural and have no side effects.

2. Acupressure: It is a Japanese form of body massage based on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). In this the therapists apply pressure to the hands and fingers along the acupuncture points to increase or decrease Qi (energy) to bring balance in the client’s body/chakras. This helps heal physical and mental illnesses, and also helps increase your physical activity in your intimate life.

3. Reiki: It is a Japanese form of healing technique designed to awaken the mental awareness of patients and release the flow of energy from their body. This method is becoming more and more popular among people as an alternative treatment technique over conventional clinical treatment. Reiki works through the energy circuit of the patient's body, enabling soul recovery therapy to heal mental, emotional, and physical problems. Reiki masters perform Reiki treatments by placing their hands on the energy circuit area of the patient's body. This kind of treatment can actually treat many diseases.

4. Crystal Healing: It is an alternative medical technique in which crystals and other stones are used to treat and prevent diseases. Proponents of this technology believe that crystals can be used as a healing channel, allowing positive energy to flow into the body and forcing negative, disease enabling energy to move out.

5. Hypnotherapy: It is a form of treatment, the premise of which is that the body and mind cannot work in isolation. It is performed while the subject is in a hypnotic state. Under hypnosis, customers are super recommended.

Hypnotherapists can come up with lifestyle ideas, concepts, and adaptations. The seeds of these ideas are deeply ingrained in the client's subconscious mind.

Alternative therapy is a vast dimension which when explored can change the way you perceive medication and healing. The life that comes from nature can only be cured of it!