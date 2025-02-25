High Uric Acid: This pulse can transform your joint health and help eliminate uric acid from body If you are troubled by increasing uric acid, then make this pulse a part of your diet immediately. Its anti-inflammatory properties are effective in relieving joint pain too.

An increase in uric acid has become a common problem nowadays, which can cause problems like joint pain, swelling and difficulty in walking. If it is not controlled in time, it can cause serious diseases like arthritis.

But do you know that by including a special lentil in your diet, you can control uric acid? This lentil not only helps in removing toxins from the body but also strengthens the bones. Let us know the benefits of this lentil and the 5 major symptoms of increased uric acid.

5 Symptoms of High Uric acid

If uric acid starts increasing in the body, then certain symptoms start appearing. Ignoring them can worsen the problem.

Severe pain in the joints – especially in the toes, knees and ankles.

especially in the toes, knees and ankles. Stiffness in the body in the morning – When you wake up in the morning, you feel stiffness and tightness in the body, especially in the joints.

When you wake up in the morning, you feel stiffness and tightness in the body, especially in the joints. Swelling and redness – The affected joints may swell and feel inflamed.

The affected joints may swell and feel inflamed. Frequent urination – Kidneys produce more urine to remove excess uric acid from the body.

Kidneys produce more urine to remove excess uric acid from the body. Burning and heaviness in the legs – When uric acid increases, there is a burning sensation and heaviness in the legs, which causes difficulty in walking.

This Pulse Instantly Controls High Uric Acid:

Moong dal is considered the best for controlling uric acid. It is light, easy to digest and rich in protein, due to which the level of purine does not increase in the body.

Low purine content – ​​ Moong dal has very little purine content compared to other pulses, due to which it helps in controlling uric acid.

Moong dal has very little purine content compared to other pulses, due to which it helps in controlling uric acid. Digestive Friendly – ​​It soothes the stomach and improves digestion, thereby eliminating toxins from the body.

​​It soothes the stomach and improves digestion, thereby eliminating toxins from the body. High Fibre and Protein – The fibre and protein present in moong dal strengthen the muscles and reduce joint pain.

The fibre and protein present in moong dal strengthen the muscles and reduce joint pain. Anti-inflammatory properties – The anti-inflammatory elements present in it help in reducing swelling and pain.

If you are also troubled by uric acid and do not want to depend on medicines, then definitely include moong dal in your diet. It will not only help in reducing uric acid but will also strengthen your bones and joints. This problem can be avoided by adopting a healthy lifestyle and proper diet.

ALSO READ: High cholesterol symptoms: 5 signs that appear on skin when cholesterol level increases