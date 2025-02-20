High cholesterol symptoms: 5 signs that appear on skin when cholesterol level increases When cholesterol levels increase, some of its symptoms can be seen on the skin as well. Let's know about these symptoms in detail.

Due to wrong eating habits and bad lifestyles nowadays, the problem of high cholesterol has become common among people. Cholesterol is a wax-like sticky substance in our body. Two types of cholesterol are found in our body, first good cholesterol (HDL) and second bad cholesterol (LDL). Bad cholesterol is considered harmful to the body. When bad cholesterol increases in the body, it gradually starts accumulating in the veins and can block the arteries. Due to this, the risk of many serious diseases like heart attack, stroke and coronary heart disease increases. In such a situation, it becomes very important to control it. When cholesterol increases, many types of symptoms appear in the body. Some of these symptoms can also be seen on the skin. If these symptoms are identified in time, then you can avoid this problem. In this article, we are going to tell you about some such symptoms seen on the skin, which can be a sign of high cholesterol.

Yellow spots around the eyes

When bad cholesterol increases, a yellow layer starts accumulating around the eyes. It is called xanthelasma in the medical language. It is formed due to the accumulation of fat under the skin. Apart from this, small pimples can also appear around the eyes. If you are seeing such symptoms, contact the doctor immediately.

Change in skin colour

In the case of high cholesterol, a change in skin colour can be seen. Due to this, the colour of the face starts becoming yellow or light black. This happens due to poor blood circulation. If you are seeing such symptoms, then immediately consult a doctor and get yourself checked.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis problem starts when the cholesterol level in the body is high. It is known as hyperlipidemia in medical language. Due to this, the skin becomes very dry and rashes can also occur on the skin.

Blue or purple spots on the skin

If you are seeing blue or purple spots on the skin, then it can be a sign of high cholesterol. Actually, due to increased cholesterol, blood flow is not done properly. If you see blue or purple spots or a net-like pattern on the hands, feet or face, then do not ignore it even by mistake. In such a situation, you should immediately contact your health expert.

Itching and burning of the skin

When bad cholesterol increases in the body, there can be a lot of itching and burning in the skin. Apart from this, swelling on the skin without any apparent reason can also be a sign of high cholesterol. If you are seeing such signs, then definitely consult a doctor and get a checkup done.

