Bad cholesterol increases rapidly in body after consuming these 3 foods; know harmful effects There are many things in food that increase bad cholesterol in the body. Let us know about 3 such things that start increasing bad cholesterol in the body as soon as you eat them. Remove these things from your diet immediately.

If you want to protect your heart from diseases, then it is important to balance the amount of cholesterol in the body. An increase in cholesterol increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. The reason for this is considered to be your bad lifestyle. Yes, eating habits and diet-related mistakes make the heart weak. Due to this, the heart gradually starts falling prey to diseases. Cholesterol plays the biggest role in spoiling the health of the heart. Here are the 3 such things that start increasing bad cholesterol in the body as soon as you eat them. You should immediately exclude these things from your diet.

3 foods that increase bad cholesterol:

Cooking oil: The oil you use in your daily food has the greatest impact on your health. Some people use refined oil, which rapidly increases bad cholesterol in the body. It is considered dangerous for the heart. The fats found in cooking oil increase triglycerides. These fats increase inflammation in the body. Refined oil is processed many times, due to which all the nutrients in this oil are destroyed. Apart from this, refined oil contains more trans fats, which increase bad cholesterol. Packaged Fruit Juice: Nowadays people drink a lot of packaged juices. From shopping malls to grocery stores, everything is full of juices. Some people consume such packaged juices daily for breakfast, which can prove to be dangerous for the body. Corn syrup rich in sugar and fructose is added to such juices. This not only increases blood sugar but also increases obesity and bad cholesterol. Therefore, consumption of packaged items should be avoided. Biscuits: There are so many varieties of biscuits available in the market. Biscuits sold in the name of healthy biscuits are also not good for health. They are claimed to be rich in fiber and made of oats, ghee, jaggery, and other healthy things. It is said that these are digestive biscuits, but any kind of biscuit is not good for health. They contain unhealthy fats, which can increase triglycerides. Which causes damage to the heart.

(This article is for general information; please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

