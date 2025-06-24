Heart attack: Doctors explain how excessive physical activity can trigger the fatal condition Heart attack and stroke make for 85% of the total deaths caused due to cardiovascular diseases. Heart attack can happen due to various reasons, one of them being excessive physical activity. Read on as doctors explain how excessive physical activity can trigger a heart attack.

New Delhi:

Heart attack is a condition wherein the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. This usually happens due to the buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances the coronary arteries of the heart. The fatty, cholesterol-containing deposits are called plaques. A plaque can rupture and form a clot that blocks blood flow, which eventually causes a heart attack.

According to the World Health Organisation (WH0), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year, 85% of which were due to heart attack and stroke. Heart attack can happen due to various reasons, one of them being excessive physical activity. Read on as doctors explain how excessive physical activity can trigger a heart attack.

Regular physical exercise is considered one of the best ways to prevent heart disease, improve heart health, and promote overall health. On the other hand, rigorous exercise can create unforeseen risks for individuals with known risk factors for cardiovascular disease or individuals with undiagnosed cardiovascular disease that could lead to ischemia during exercise, which could lead to a heart attack. Dr. Sanjeeva Kumar Gupta, Consultant, Dept of Cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital®️, Delhi and Abhijit Khadtare, Cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune explain the reasons that may put the person at risk of heart attack.

Enhanced Oxygen Demand

When a person engages in heavy exercise, he or she intensifies his or her oxygen demand in the body. In the case where arteries of the heart get narrowed as a result of atherosclerosis, they might fail to deliver sufficient oxygen rich blood to the heart muscle because of ischemia or heart attack.

Severe Heart Rate and Blood Pressure (sudden spike)

Major physical exertion may also lead to an increase in the heart rate and pressure that exerts excessive pressure on the heart and may lead to a rupture of weak arterial plaques, which may subsequently interrupt the blood supply, triggering a myocardial infarction.

Electrolyte Imbalance

An excessive sweating not accompanied by adequate replacement of electrolyte (particularly potassium and magnesium) and liquid may cause arrhythmia, which can be life-threatening in case it disrupts the rhythm of the heart in a serious extent.

Structural Heart Diseases

Individuals whose conditions were not diagnosed, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, coronary artery anomalies, or valvular defects, are of specific concern. In those, an abnormal activity (sudden cardiac arrest) may arise upon extreme activity.

What, therefore, is required to stop these kinds of incidents?

Moderation, awareness, and screening are essential: Before beginning a new exercise, program or engaging in any strenuous activities, anyone over 35 or with a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, or a family history of heart disease should get an electrocardiogram (ECG), stress test, echocardiogram, or coronary calcium scan.

Identify red flags: Shortness of breath that is abnormal and inconsistent, palpitation, dizziness, or fatigue during or after exercise is an indication that you should not just ignore it.

Know your boundaries: A slow increase in the intensity of workouts is safer than the sudden intensive one.

Finally, although exercise remains critical for a healthy heart, it must be practiced safely and responsibly with the guidance of healthcare professionals who can assist in implementing a preventive approach so individuals may reap the benefits of physical activity while reducing their risk of developing heart problems.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

