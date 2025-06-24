Supercharge Your Gut: 4 food combos a top gastroenterologist swears by These easy and effective food pairing tips, endorsed by a prominent gastroenterologist, are simple to adopt as part of your daily routine. Try them and observe how they can improve your gut's health and happiness!

Ever wondered if certain food pairings could give your gut an extra boost? According to a highly respected gastroenterologist trained at Harvard and Stanford, the answer is a resounding yes! He's a big believer that some food combinations are simply better for your digestive health.

Dr. Sethi, who often shares helpful nutrition secrets and health tips online, recently caught our attention with four gut-strengthening food combinations that can work miracles for your gut. So, let's dive into these "best gut health combos" directly from an expert!

Citrus Fruits + Iron-Rich Foods = Improved Absorption!

The next time you sit down to a meal, add some citrus fruits to your iron-containing foods like lentils. Why? According to Dr. Sethi, the vitamin C in citrus foods greatly enhances non-heme iron (vegetarian food iron) absorption. That is, your body can absorb more of that life-saving iron!

Turmeric + Black Pepper = A Curcumin Power-Up!

This combination is a lifesaver! When you're consuming turmeric for its incredible health benefits, always consume it with black pepper. The secret is piperine, an alkaloid in black pepper that can increase the bioavailability of curcumin (the active ingredient of turmeric) by up to 2000 per cent! The National Institutes of Health (NIH) emphasises curcumin's potential advantages for inflammation management, metabolic syndrome, arthritis, anxiety, and even exercise recovery.

Avocado + Leafy Greens = Maximum Vitamin Absorption!

Time to get the most out of your greens? Dr. Sethi says you should pair avocado with your go-to leafy greens. The fats in the avocado catalyse to help your body absorb greater amounts of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K from your greens. This easy addition guarantees that you are actually getting the most nutritional benefit out of your salads and green food.

Dark Chocolate + Almonds = Antioxidant Overload!

Sugar-coated news for chocolate aficionados! A combination of dark chocolate with almonds is not only tasty, it's also good for your digestive system! Dr. Sethi tells us how the healthy fats and vitamin E that form the basis of almond composition interact with the flavonoids in chocolate to raise its antioxidant content. Treat yourself to that conscientious piece of dark chocolate with a serving of almonds!

