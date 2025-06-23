Why you should switch to plant-based milk? Cardiologist shares why it is a healthier choice At a time of increasing concerns among consumers on the origin of products, the ethics of their production, and the precise effects of these products on the body, a cardiologist shares the benefits of plant based milk.

New Delhi:

Cardiologist and influencer Dr Alok Chopra shared a post on his Instagram account listing the top ten benefits of plant based milk, including several health as well as ethics benefits.

Dr Alok Chopra is a cardiologist, specialist in Cardio Metabolic Diseases, diabetes reversals, autoimmune disease treatments, anti-ageing treatments and lifestyle medicine.

In a post, Dr Chopra listed 10 benefits of plant based milk, with the caption stating “Plant based milk is definitely a healthier choice for the planet and for you!”.

This alternative to dairy milk offers a wide range of advantages to traditional dairy milk, being for example drinkable by lactose intolerant people, or significantly more eco-friendly than the notoriously very polluting cattle breeding industry.

Here are the benefits Dr Chopra listed in his post :

High in fibre

Rich in nutrients

Lower in calories

Eco-friendly

Lactose free

Good for heart health

Anti-inflammatory properties

No hormones or antibiotics

Allergen-specific choices

Digestive benefits.

Dr Chopra is not the only health professional encouraging the consumption of plant-based milk. According to Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, UCLA Health senior dietitian, "There’s really no downside to drinking plant-based milk instead of cow’s milk. Although milk is only one small part of a person’s diet, plant-based milk along with a plant-forward diet offers many benefits for your health and the environment."

In the same spirit, Dr Zeeshan Ali, PhD, nutrition expert and research program specialist at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), says "Plant-based milk alternatives offer significant advantages for human health, providing essential nutrients while avoiding the health concerns associated with dairy consumption."

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan reveals he suffers from brain aneurysm; here's what you need to know about the condition