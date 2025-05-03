Expert explains how long working hours, poor posture, and stress fuel cervical and lumbar spine problems Know how long working hours, poor posture, and stress can wreak havoc on your spine. Expert insights reveal the link between lifestyle factors and cervical and lumbar spine problems. Learn how to protect your spinal health.

New Delhi:

Work-related neck disorders are common problems in office workers, especially among those who are intensive computer users. Prolonged sitting hours at workstations, usually in ergonomically inappropriate positions, are resulting in an increase in spinal disorders like lower back pain and cervical pain that tend to necessitate surgery. According to Dr Vineesh Mathur, Director, Orthopaedics, Medanta, Gurugram, the perception of ergonomic risk and virtually all self-reported mental disorders (except panic syndrome for neck pain) are associated with pain in the neck and lower back regions and a higher frustration level (mental demand). There are 55.3% neck and 64.5% lower back issues reported every 12 months by regular working people. Lifestyle management must be a focus in the management of spinal disorders.

What causes spinal problems?

1. Poor Posture

Bad posture is responsible for causing back pain. Slouching, stooping forward, and rounding the shoulders can put excess strain on the spine, which can result in misalignments and musculoskeletal imbalances. Low back pain (LBP) is one of the leading causes of disability and a significant global health issue. Lower back pain imposes a tremendous economic cost involving direct and indirect costs like loss of work productivity. Of these, lifestyle factors represent a very significant area since they are potentially amenable to modification.

2. The Stress Factor

Stress is also an intangible cause of spinal issues. Rushing deadlines, never-ending meetings, and corporate rivalry boost levels of cortisol within the body. Stress that becomes a daily occurrence causes muscles, especially those in the back and neck, to tighten and spasm. Mental tiredness at the end of the workday and shortage of personnel are significantly associated with neck pain. Stress also tends to create unhealthy coping strategies such as smoking, poor diet, and inactivity — all of which further degrade the musculoskeletal system.

3. Sedentary Life

Bodies were created to move, but corporate life involves lengthy spans of no action. Inactive hours in one place cause lessened blood flow, strained hip flexors, decreased strength of the core, and potential for spine deterioration. Women have an almost twofold risk compared with men. The odds ratio for age indicates that persons older than 30 years have 2.61 times more chance of having neck pain than younger individuals. Being physically active decreases the likelihood of having neck pain.

Preventive measures for spinal problems

Awareness is the first step towards change. Corporates and employees must prioritise spine health just as seriously as professional growth. Simple but consistent habits can make a huge difference:

Make sure to check the monitor alignment. Your computer screen should be placed at eye level to avoid stretching the shoulders and neck.

Inspect your keyboard and mouse position. The mouse and keyboard should be at elbow height, with the wrists in a neutral position. This avoids overreaching and reduces strain on the shoulders and upper back muscles.

Use the proper office chair. It's essential to spend money on a chair designed to support your back and neck. It needs to be adjustable in seat height and depth for the proper alignment of hips and knees.

Level your feet. Your feet should not be hanging or bunched up as you sit. Keeping the legs uncrossed is also advisable so the spine remains stacked.

Make room for regular breaks. Having regular movement in the workday keeps stiffening and muscle fatigue away. Stretching exercises, brief walks, and exercises at the desk boost circulation and ease tension in the spine and muscles around it.

Keeping the spine healthy is very important for overall well-being and productivity, especially in the sedentary workplaces of today. Recognising the relationship among spine health, posture, and workplace ergonomics enables you to take proactive measures to avoid pain and injury and ensure long-term spinal health. Employers must foster a healthier work environment by organising wellness programmes, providing ergonomic resources, and encouraging regular movement during office hours.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

