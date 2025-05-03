Trouble in swallowing food can cause throat cancer; know signs and symptoms Difficulty swallowing? Don't ignore it! Trouble swallowing food can be a warning sign of throat cancer. Learn the signs, symptoms, and what to look out for.

Throat cancer, encompassing pharyngeal and laryngeal cancer, is increasingly prevalent due to unhealthy habits. This type of cancer develops in the throat and is categorised into two main types: pharyngeal cancer, which occurs in the pharynx (the tube behind the mouth and nose), and laryngeal cancer, which affects the larynx or voice box. Recognising the symptoms is crucial, and understanding the causes can help in prevention. Let us explore the common signs and risk factors associated with throat cancer to better grasp this condition.

According to the National Cancer Institute, throat cancer can have different symptoms at different stages. According to doctors, there are usually five stages of throat cancer. There can be a lot of variation in the symptoms from the initial stage to the last stage.

Early symptoms of throat cancer

The early symptoms and signs of throat cancer can vary depending on the part of the throat it affects. However, there are some common symptoms as well.

Change in voice: If a person's voice has become slow or hoarse and there is difficulty in speaking, then this can also be a symptom of cancer. Sometimes there may be difficulty in pronouncing a word.

Hoarse voice: If your voice has become hoarse and strained, then this can be the most common symptom of throat cancer.

Difficulty in swallowing: Sometimes people may feel burning or pain in the throat while swallowing food. It seems that the food is getting stuck in the throat. This may be due to throat cancer.

Symptoms of throat cancer at advanced stage

Lumps on the neck: As throat cancer progresses, this may be a sign of a swollen lymph node. Stage 3 and 4 cancer may have spread to the lymph nodes.

Weight loss: This may be related to difficulty in swallowing food. In such a situation, the intake of food decreases, and the effect on weight starts showing.

Difficulty in breathing: Difficulty in breathing occurs when throat cancer occurs. The airway starts getting obstructed due to cancer.

Other symptoms of throat cancer

Difficulty moving the tongue or opening the mouth

Bad breath

Chest infections

persistent white patches on the tongue or lining of the mouth

Persistent cough, which may bring up blood

bleeding nose

Headache

Ear pain

Many times people may confuse the symptoms of throat cancer with other diseases. In such a situation, if a person experiences any symptoms of throat cancer that do not go away, then he should immediately consult a doctor.

