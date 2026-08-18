Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's Sigma gets new release date; Sundeep Kishan film to hit theatres on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi:

Tamil superstar and Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut Sigma, has got a new release date. The film, which stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead, will now release in theatres on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. It was earlier scheduled to arrive on July 31.

Jason Sanjay, who has written and directed the film, announced the new date on social media. Sharing the release update, he wrote, 'Mark the date for this heist on October 2nd. SIGMA is ready to make a splash on the big screen.'

Why was Sigma postponed?

Sigma was originally scheduled for release on July 31 but was later postponed following a change in the release schedule of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. Jana Nayagan, which stars Vijay in the lead, eventually released in theatres on July 23. Sigma was subsequently moved to a later date, and the film will now arrive during the Gandhi Jayanti holiday period.

The October 2 release could give Sigma an extended weekend at the box office, depending on the theatrical schedule in different markets.

Jason Sanjay makes his directorial debut

Sigma marks Jason Sanjay’s first film as a director. The son of Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam, Jason has written and directed the project.

The film is expected to combine action, comedy, treasure-hunting elements and a heist storyline. While details about the plot have largely been kept under wraps, the makers have positioned it as an action entertainer with a treasure-hunt angle.

The project has been closely followed because it marks Jason’s first major outing behind the camera, following his decision to pursue filmmaking rather than acting.

Sundeep Kishan leads Sigma cast

Sundeep Kishan plays the lead role in Sigma. The ensemble cast includes Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Mangalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh and Kiran Konda.

The film brings together actors from Tamil and Telugu cinema, with the cast expected to support its mix of action, comedy and heist elements.

Sigma makers and production

Sigma is produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. Jason Sanjay has handled both the writing and direction.

The film’s new release date places it on October 2, a national holiday in India. With its theatrical release now scheduled, Sigma will be Jason Sanjay’s first directorial venture to reach audiences on the big screen.

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