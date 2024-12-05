Eating THIS dal controls bad cholesterol, BP; know other health benefits and right time to consume

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Eating THIS dal controls bad cholesterol, BP

Pulses like tur and chana are consumed in abundance in Indian homes. Food is considered incomplete without them. But do you know that green moong dal is very beneficial for health apart from tur? This dal is considered the most nutritious among all pulses. It is beneficial in reducing weight and is easily digestible by the stomach. Eating moong dal gives instant energy to the body. So let's know what are the health benefits of consuming green moong dal.

Benefits of eating Green Moong Dal

Weight loss: Moong dal is high in fiber and protein. Eating it does not make you feel hungry, so if you want to lose weight, then consume it regularly. Apart from dal, you can also consume it in the form of salad. Soak green moong dal overnight. Next morning boil the sprouted grains and add chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, green chilli, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt to it. Like this Reduces high blood pressure: Moong dal contains fiber, potassium, and magnesium which helps in reducing blood pressure in the body. It maintains the level of magnesium in the blood. Magnesium eases the blood vessels which reduces high blood pressure. Cholesterol: Green moong dal helps in lowering cholesterol and lipids. High cholesterol increases the risk of heart disease. Research shows that green moong dal has properties to lower LDL cholesterol. A bowl of moong dal (about 130 grams) can reduce LDL cholesterol levels by about 5%. It not only reduces inflammation but also reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke by preventing plaque deposition. Immunity: Green moong dal is beneficial in strengthening immunity. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, moong dal supports the body's natural defense mechanism. The phytonutrients present in it are antimicrobial which help fight harmful bacteria and viruses and increase immunity levels. Beneficial for skin: Green moong dal gives a glow and radiance to the skin. Using moong dal as a scrub is also a good option. It is very easy to make an exfoliating face pack using moong dal at home.

