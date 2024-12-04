Consume THIS fruit everyday in winter to stay away from THESE many problems, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Consume THIS fruit can help stay away from many diseases

Consumption of fruits is considered beneficial for health. Especially doctors recommend eating apples daily to stay healthy. But do you know that there is a fruit that is more beneficial than apple? The taste of this fruit is so amazing that you will not even get bored of eating it daily. The fruit we are talking about is guava. It contains 9.81 times more protein and 2.25 times more fiber than apple which is beneficial for health.

According to experts, eating guava in the winter season keeps the digestive system healthy and at the same time, the antioxidants and vitamin C present in it also increase the immunity of the body. Let us know what kind of health benefits are there by eating guava in this season:

Guava is effective in THESE problems:

Controls blood pressure: Guava is rich in antioxidants, especially polyphenols, which help lower blood pressure. It also contains potassium, a mineral that reduces sodium through urine and also helps control blood pressure. Controls cholesterol: Guava is rich in soluble fibers like vitamin C. Soluble fibers help flush out cholesterol and reduce its levels in the blood. Also, because guava contains antioxidants, it maintains good levels of HDL cholesterol. Guava provides relief from cough and cold: People suffering from cold and cough should consume guava. Especially those whose phlegm is not coming out, feed them guava seeds and the patient should drink fresh water after closing his nose. In 2-3 days the blocked cold will flow out and get cleared. If there is a dry cough and phlegm is not coming out, then it is beneficial to break fresh guava in the morning and chew it. Beneficial in diabetes: Guava is rich in fiber which helps in controlling blood sugar. The leaves of this fruit are rich in polyphenols and triterpenes, these compounds help in managing the metabolism of glycogen. Provides relief from toothache: Chewing guava leaves or gargling with decoction of leaves mixed with alum provides relief from toothache. Make a decoction by boiling guava leaves in water. Adding salt to this decoction keeping it in the mouth for 4-5 minutes and gargling keeps the teeth healthy. Beneficial for skin: Eating pink or red guava is very good for the skin because it is rich in lycopene, which helps protect the skin from damage caused by the ultraviolet rays of the sun.

