Eating beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas may help you manage diabetes better: Study

Need help balancing your blood sugar? A recent study suggests that incorporating pulses such as beans, peas, lentils, and chickpeas into your diet can assist with diabetes management. Additionally, pulses have been found to have beneficial impacts on key heart health indicators, including LDL (bad cholesterol) and HDL (good cholesterol).

Please keep in mind the following information: The analysis, which drew from 30 articles, adds to the existing evidence in favour of developing future dietary recommendations and conducting further research into the inclusion of pulses in optimal dietary plans. The most commonly evaluated study results encompassed alterations in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, haemoglobin A1c, waist circumference, and C-reactive protein or high-sensitivity C-reactive protein.

The review, published in the journal Nutrients, points out the "potential role of pulses in maintaining health and preventing chronic disease", said Taylor C. Wallace. Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Medicine at George Washington University, US.

It also plays a crucial role in "enhancing long-term health, particularly among individuals with chronic conditions like Type 2 diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular disease", Taylor added.

Pulses are an excellent source of plant-based proteins, loaded with fibre, folate, and potassium. They also contain essential minerals like zinc, iron, calcium, and magnesium, making them important for individuals adhering to a plant-centered diet. Moreover, their low-fat content, along with beneficial mono- and polyunsaturated fats, combined with crucial micronutrients and bioactive compounds having antioxidant properties, further solidify pulses as a highly nutritious choice.

