Over 4 per cent newborn deaths linked to climate change in lower, middle income countries: Study

4 per cent of newborn deaths tied to climate in LMICs

A recent study examining 29 low- and middle-income countries, predominantly in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, found that over four per cent of newborn deaths are attributable to temperature extremes influenced by climate change. Between 2001 and 2019, researchers determined that approximately 1.5 per cent of annual newborn deaths in these countries were associated with extreme heat, while nearly three per cent were linked to extreme cold.

Between 2001 and 2019, climate change was linked to approximately 32% of heat-related deaths in newborns, totalling over 175,000 fatalities, as estimated by researchers from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), Germany, and an international team.

Climate change has been identified as reducing the risk of newborn deaths related to cold temperatures by more than 30%, resulting in approximately 457,000 fewer newborn deaths. These findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

In a study of 29 countries, annual temperatures rose by an average of 0.9 degrees Celsius from 2001 to 2019, a change attributed to climate change. According to the authors, Sub-Saharan African nations saw the most significant impact of global warming on increased deaths of newborns due to extreme temperatures.

Four nations were identified as having the highest total infant mortality rates: Pakistan, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria. These countries also reported the highest rates of newborn deaths linked to high temperatures, exceeding 160 per 100,000 live births, according to findings from a study based on data from nationally representative Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS), which included data on over 40,000 newborn deaths.

Newborn infants have underdeveloped mechanisms for regulating body temperature, compounded by their rapid metabolism and minimal ability to sweat, making it difficult for them to effectively release heat.

In 2019, studies indicated approximately 2.4 million newborn deaths, comprising almost half (47%) of all deaths among children under five. More than 90% of these deaths occurred in low- and middle-income countries, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

(with PTI inputs)

