Weight loss drugs linked with increased risk of rare eye-blinding condition: Study

A recent study has found a connection between certain weight loss medications and a rare condition that can cause blindness. These drugs, like Ozempic and Wegovy, are often prescribed to patients with diabetes or obesity. They contain semaglutide, a protein that aids in managing blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin production.

A study conducted by Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital in the US revealed that obese patients prescribed weight loss medications faced more than seven times higher risk of developing NAION (Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy), which can lead to sudden vision loss in one eye.

Patients using semaglutide-containing medications for diabetes were discovered to have a significantly increased risk—more than four times higher—of developing NAION, as reported in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Ophthalmology.

"This information we did not have before and it should be included in discussions between patients and their doctors, especially if patients have other known optic nerve problems like glaucoma or if there is pre-existing significant visual loss from other causes," lead author Joseph Rizzo, director of the Neuro-Ophthalmology Service at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, said.

Rizzo emphasised that the heightened risk is associated with a rare disorder, and additional research is necessary to understand the underlying reasons for the connection between weight loss medications and the eye condition. Therefore, Rizzo suggested that these results should be considered important but preliminary in nature.

NAION is considered uncommon, impacting between 2 to 10 individuals per 100,000 people, as reported by the American Academy of Ophthalmology. It is believed to result from diminished blood circulation to the optic nerve's head, resulting in irreversible vision loss in one eye.

The researchers examined information from over 17,000 hospital patients diagnosed with diabetes or obesity, who had been prescribed either semaglutide-based medications or other drugs for weight loss.

"The use of these drugs has exploded throughout industrialised countries and they have provided very significant benefits in many ways, but future discussions between a patient and their physician should include NAION as a potential risk," Rizzo said.

(with PTI inputs)

