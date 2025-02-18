Does walking help lower high blood sugar? Know how walking is beneficial in diabetes Take a step in the right direction to manage diabetes! Know how regular walking can help lower high blood sugar levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of complications.

Diabetes is a lifestyle-related disease that can only be controlled. In this disease, it is very important to keep the sugar level balanced. To control it, one should also walk along with a diet. Physical exercise helps in controlling blood sugar. Therefore, experts recommend that diabetes patients try to walk as much as possible. Let us know the health benefits of walking in diabetes and how much diabetes patients should walk in a day.

Does walking lower blood sugar?

According to experts, diabetes patients need to remain physically active. The more active people are, the less the risk of diabetes. The more you walk with diabetes, the faster the sugar level decreases. Walking at a fast pace makes the cells of the pancreas work faster. Walking speeds up sugar metabolism, which improves the digestion process.

How beneficial is walking for diabetes?

Walking helps the body use insulin better, relieves stress, which can affect blood sugar levels, and reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety. Walking burns calories and helps keep your heart healthy; increasing the speed at which you walk increases the benefits.

How much walking should one do in diabetes?

According to the American Diabetes Association, walking for 10,000 steps or 30 minutes per day can help control sugar. If you are having trouble walking for 30 minutes at a time, then walk throughout the day in the morning, afternoon, and evening. During this time, control your diet, especially carbs, which require a lot of walking to digest. So, diabetic patients should take out time in the morning or evening and try to walk.

