Diabetic patients should avoid THESE 5 food items for correct blood sugar level

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK DIabetes can cause harm to many other body organs including kidneys and heart

Diabetes has become a very common illness due to poor lifestyles and wrong eating habits. In this, the level of glucose in the blood of diabetic patients increases. If the blood sugar level of diabetic patients remains high for a long time then it can affect many parts of the body, such as kidney, eyes, heart and can even damage blood vessels.

If you are diabetic, along with your diet, it is important for you to know what not to eat so that your blood sugar level remains under control. Let us know which foods a sugar patient should avoid.

Read: Craving junk food? Try these 3 healthy food substitutes instead

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes contain beta carotene, due to which it has a high glycemic index. Apart from this, the amount of carbohydrates in it is high, which can increase the blood sugar level rapidly. Therefore, diabetic patients should not consume sweet potatoes.

Read: Is summer anxiety real? 6 tips to help you manage this problem

Green peas

If diabetic patients want to keep their sugar level under control, then do not consume green peas. This is because it is high in carbohydrates which can increase the sugar level.

Maize

Although maize is very tasty to eat, but diabetic patients should not consume it at all. It is high in carbohydrates and low in fiber. In such a situation, consuming less fiber and more carbohydrates can increase blood sugar levels rapidly.

Starchy vegetables

Diabetic patients should avoid consuming certain vegetables as some vegetables are starchy such as peas, corn etc. There is a risk of increasing blood sugar levels by consuming them.

Junk food

A diabetic patient should not consume fast food at all, such as burgers, pizza, fried things etc. Carbohydrates and calories are found in high amounts in all these things, which can affect the sugar level.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.