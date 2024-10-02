Deficiency of THIS vitamin can make you feel tired throughout the day; know symptoms and its rich sources

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Deficiency of vitamin D3 can make you feel tired

Vitamin D is very important to keep the body healthy. Nowadays most people are living based on vitamin D supplements. Vitamin D is fat-soluble. The natural source of vitamin D is sunlight, which can naturally fulfill the deficiency of vitamin D. But due to a bad lifestyle, people are facing severe deficiency of vitamin D in the body. There are 2 types of vitamin D, vitamin D2, and vitamin D3, both of which together form vitamin D. In such a situation if vitamin D3 is reduced in the body, then the body feels tired, weak, and shaky throughout the day. Due to weak immunity, you fall ill easily. Let us know why vitamin D3 is important for the body and in which things it is found.

Symptoms of Vitamin D3 Deficiency:

Getting sick frequently- When there is a deficiency of vitamin D in the body, it affects immunity. When the immune system is weak, you fall sick frequently, and problems like cold, cough, or fever increase.

Persistent fatigue- Sometimes, even without doing any work, the body feels tired, weak, and exhausted throughout the day. The main reason for this is the lack of vitamin D3 in the body. When there is less vitamin D in the body, one feels sleepy or lacks energy.

Pain in the waist, muscles, or bones- Bones start getting weak when Vitamin D2 and D3 are low. Bones are unable to get calcium due to which pain is felt in the joints, back, or muscles.

Why does Vitamin D3 deficiency occur?

When you go out in the sun for very little time, your body starts to lack vitamin D.

For people who have dark complexion or black skin, the melanin in their skin prevents the sun rays from entering the body. Due to this Vitamin D decreases.

If there is any problem in kidney function then there can be a deficiency of vitamin D3 in the body. The kidney produces a hormone called calciterol which helps the bones to take calcium from the blood. But if there is a problem in the kidney, vitamin D is unable to do this.

Rich sources of Vitamin D2 and D3 to add to diet:

Apart from sunlight, the sources of vitamin D3 and vitamin D2 are different. Vitamin D3 is obtained from animal sources. These include fish, fish oil, egg yolk, butter and dietary supplements. Whereas vitamin D2 is obtained from plant-based foods such as mushrooms and fortified foods.

