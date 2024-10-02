Are you a victim of Omega-3 Fatty Acid deficiency? Know its symptoms and ways to overcome

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Omega-3 Fatty Acid deficiency: Know symptoms

Our body remains healthy due to many nutrients like vitamins, protein, calcium, and iron. But apart from these, there are some nutrients which are essential for our body. Like Omega-3 fatty acid. Omega-3 fatty acid is a type of polyunsaturated fat that is essential for the functioning of the body. These nutrients are found in some foods and are essential for building brain cells and maintaining heart health. Deficiency of this essential fatty acid can cause many health problems. Let us know what problems can occur in the body due to its deficiency and which foods will fulfill its deficiency.

Omega-3 deficiency causes THESE problems:

Weakening of eyes: Omega-3, especially DHA, is very important for eye health. Their deficiency can cause dry eyes and blurred vision.

Sleep problems: When there is a deficiency of Omega-3 in the body, it leads to improper sleep or the sleep pattern gets disturbed, which can cause restlessness.

Feeling tired all the time: If you are constantly feeling tired despite getting enough sleep, it could be a sign of low levels of omega-3 in your body.

Excessive earwax buildup: Omega-3 deficiency can lead to increased earwax production, which may cause hearing problems.

Unbearable joint pain: Omega-3 has anti-inflammatory properties and its deficiency can cause stiffness and pain in the joints.

Damaged hair and dry skin: Omega-3 deficiency affects your hair and skin the most. Lack of omega-3 can damage your hair. Skin can become dry and flaky, which often leads to dandruff.

Omega-3-rich sources to include in your diet:

If there is a deficiency of omega-3 in your body, then by including some things in your diet, you can fulfill the deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids. You can include fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines and trout omega-3 in your diet. Apart from this, you can also include walnuts, flaxseed and chia seeds and eggs. Brussels sprouts, spinach and kale also provide omega-3. Use flaxseed oil, fish oil in your cooking.

(This article is for general information. Please consult a doctor for personalized advice before opting for any remedy).

